Jab first, ask questions never: Vaccine truths your doctor won't tell you

Disclaimer: With apologies to the few and far-between pediatricians who don’t fit this mold.

Your friendly pediatrician may not think he is lying. But neither is he asking the right questions on behalf of young, vulnerable patients: your children. And that’s outrageously unacceptable amid a growing mountain of evidence suggesting that, indeed, virtually everything we’ve been told about vaccines is untrue and worthy of scrutiny.

I’m going to say a lot of things in this article that may sound shocking. See the resource list at the end for the arguments. But there are many good reasons why HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has announced that a panel will examine the childhood vaccine schedule.

'You’ll be sorry when your baby dies'

I first explored this topic 30 years ago after reading a history of polio that shook my worldview. For all my life, the polio vaccine had been used as exhibit A in the case for vaccines: If it weren't for its discovery and widespread administration in the 1950s and 1960s, thousands more would have suffered from this terrible disease.

And yet in my reading, I found that the polio virus was sharply declining at the time of Jonas Salk's discovery. Like many diseases, polio cases went through periods of growth and decline independent of human intervention. In other words, "proof" of the vaccine's effectiveness was hardly decisive.

If this is true with the polio vaccine, what does it suggest about other, riskier vaccines that we're told are "lifesaving"?

When I brought this information and a few other vaccine questions to our pediatrician, he had no intelligent response. In fact, he simply stated that if we didn’t vaccinate, we’d be sorry when our child died.

That condescending, unhelpful response infuriated me then just as much as it does now. A lot has changed in 30 years, but unfortunately, doctors are still likely to dismiss vaccine concerns with arrogance, disinterest, or downright hostility.

Actually, that’s the standard response when you question anything they learned in their Pharma-sponsored medical school education. And it applies in spades where the highly profitable vaccines are concerned. (Another area where doctors seem to be deliberately uninformed is cancer treatment, including lucrative-to-them chemotherapy, but that’s a subject for another day.)

You also cannot trust media reporting on this issue, because a significant amount of media income flows from those incredibly annoying Pharma ads. Actual journalism is an endangered species these days, unless you frequent Substack or other alternative platforms like Blaze Media or the Daily Wire or listen to Joe Rogan, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and others like them .

Doctors’ attitudes have not changed, but a few other things have

First, the recommended childhood vaccine schedule has exploded. Today, children receive dozens more vaccine doses than children 30 years ago, including the injection of multiple substances at a time during “well child” visits (and I put scare quotes there for a reason).

Second, we now have several decades of evidence of harm by childhood vaccines. Reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System number in the thousands. But that number is almost irrelevant because it is estimated that for a variety of reasons, VAERS only catches about 1% of adverse reactions.

There is no lack of anecdotal evidence either — including personal, heartbreaking reports of vaccine injuries to previously healthy, vibrant children.

Third — and this is good — we now have the internet. We can research alternative thought on almost anything, provided that the powers that be do not censor it. And if something is censored, we must ask ourselves why? Who stands to benefit from that censoring?

We clearly saw this with nearly every topic related to COVID-19, and the evidence is now clear that the COVID vaccine was an unmitigated health disaster — neither safe nor effective, despite being forced on billions of people around the world. And yes, it is still currently part of your child’s recommended vaccine schedule, despite even the mainstream media now reporting many of the vaccine's known problems, including the development of myocarditis, turbo cancers, and even sudden death in young people.

How many of us know of someone in one of those categories?

It's instructive to consider also how the anti-vax movement has grown, even before COVID caused millions to question the medical and media establishments. Countless people who said they were "pro-" have become "anti-" over the years, almost always because they or someone they love experienced a tragedy due to the shots — including life-altering harm to a child.

Then, over the past several years, we've won many more to our "side" as evidence mounts in our favor, not only that specific shots are bad, but that:

They’ve failed to be properly vetted (i.e., faulty or corrupted research). Their ingredient list is a nightmare of toxins (simply read the inserts to see for yourself, or see “One of 174 Reasons to Question Vaccines,” linked below). The Pharma companies that produce them are unredeemably corrupt, having been protected from legal consequences after lobbying for that protection from lawmakers they financially supported. And perhaps most worldview-shaking — that they were NEVER really the medical wonder they were made out to be.

I challenge you, if you consider yourself pro-vax (and haven’t already thrown your computer across the room while reading this), to consider the information below.

Books

Fortunately, at this time, Amazon is not censoring any of these books:

Many more books on the topic can be found at the Children’s Health Defense website.

And if you need help reorienting your attitude about the medical establishment in general, check out "Lies My Doctor Told Me" by Ken Berry, M.D.

Articles and papers

Due to its lack of censorship, Substack is where you’ll find much of the current information about vaccines (and any other controversial topic that threatens the status quo).

Videos

" 24 Censored Documentaries Exposing the Medical Fraud of Vaccines" (see on Amandha Dawn Vollmer’s Substack: A Healthy Dose of Truth).

What do you want first: the good news or the bad news?

The good news is: We did not vaccinate our daughter, and she did not die.

The bad news is: As a young adult living overseas, she was forced to get the COVID shot and has since battled health problems, having been formally diagnosed as COVID-vaccine-injured.

How about you and your family? Share your story in the comments. After all, we should encourage each other as we seek to care for these precious bodies God has given us — the temples of His Spirit, in fact (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). If our bodies aren’t healthy, it limits our usefulness for Him, as well.