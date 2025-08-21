Buc-ee's goes to Texas A&M — thanks to iconic brand's Aggie founder

Beloved Texas brand Buc-ee's announced a partnership with one of the most historic universities in the country, and with it came two more big reveals.

Buc-ee's is an iconic country store and gas station started in 1982 in East Texas, and it has exploded in popularity in the digital age. The store has become a tourism hot spot known for its beaver mascot and pristine customer experience.

At the same time, the store's food and merchandise has never been available outside of its travel centers, until now.

'It's incredibly special to bring Buc-ee's to the heart of the campus.'

In a one-of-a-kind announcement, Buc-ee's has partnered with Texas A&M University to bring its brand to not one, but three locations on the school's main campus in College Station, Texas.

The locations will see the Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky, and beaver-branded merchandise in the campus commons and dining centers.

Consumers may be wondering why the brand has connected solely with this university, especially with such a large splash, but they should look no further than Buc-ee's founder, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, who has long had ties with the institution.

RELATED: Fear the beaver: How a gas station became a cult (and why you should consider joining)

Image courtesy Texas A&M University

"As an Aggie, it's incredibly special to bring Buc-ee's to the heart of the campus," Aplin said, according to a Texas A&M press release.

The founder and CEO, who graduated from the school in 1980, said he was thrilled to share a piece of his brand with the student body on a daily basis.

In 2022, Aplin gave Texas A&M a whopping $50 million to start a hospitality entrepreneurship program.

"When Beaver Aplin does something, it's never halfway!" Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said at the time.

This spawned the Aplin Center, which hosts programs in hospitality, retail studies, and food product development. The facility also has development labs and food tasting centers to be used in partnership with other industries.

RELATED: The A&W Drive-In in Cortland, New York, isn't just a lunch spot — it's a time machine

Buc-ee's has become a noted piece of Americana over the years, likely because of its focus on customer service. Many may not be aware that every location has a staff member dedicated to cleaning the bathroom continuously at all times.

The company boasts having the "cleanest restrooms in America" and even won an award for the claim in 2012.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!