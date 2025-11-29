'A killing in cold blood': Male, 74, slapped with $1 million bond after allegedly shooting dead a fellow owner of hunting land

Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin were called to a home on County Road M in Germania around 9:15 p.m. Nov. 12 for a report of a shooting, WSAW-TV reported. Germania is just under 70 miles northwest of Green Bay.

The caller told dispatchers that a male — later identified as 74-year-old Brent Hofman — shot his friend in the home’s garage, the station said.

'We are devastated and heartbroken over the untimely loss of a wonderful man who meant so much to all of us.'

The caller had locked himself in a building on the property and told dispatchers he would defend himself if necessary, WSAW reported.

Hofman tried to enter the building where the caller had secured himself, the station said, adding that the caller fired his 22-caliber rifle in Hofman’s direction through a glass door.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Hofman outside the home, WSAW reported, adding that Hofman sustained severe cuts to his face and head from the shattered glass.

Hofman at first failed to comply with verbal commands but was eventually arrested, the station said, adding that deputies noticed he was very intoxicated and slurring his speech.

During a search of the property, deputies found a victim dead inside a garage, WSAW reported.

Hofman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, booked into the Shawano County Jail, and made his first appearance in Shawano County Court on Nov. 18 via video, the station said.

RELATED: 'Cold-blooded' illegal alien murdered 15-year-old who was trying to stop him from raping his mother, ICE says

Hofman was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree homicide, and being armed while intoxicated, WSAW reported, adding that both homicide charges carry an increased penalty for crimes against an elderly person.

The deceased victim has been identified as 67-year-old Rick Roundy from the Greenleaf area, the station said, adding that all three individuals involved in the incident are connected through ownership of hunting land in the Germania area.

Shawano County District Attorney Gregory Parker read the criminal complaint during the Nov. 18 hearing, WSAW reported.

Parker stated that Victim 2 told investigators he has known Hofman for many years through hunting and have joint properties, the station said. The DA added that Victim 2 indicated nothing was said that in any way would have aggravated or upset Hofman to cause him to do what he did, WSAW reported.

"I can’t put this thing any other way, but this is a killing in cold blood," Parker said, according to the station.

Hofman's bond was set at $1 million, WSAW noted.

The station said Roundy’s family released a statement:

We are devastated and heartbroken over the untimely loss of a wonderful man who meant so much to all of us.



As we grieve, we are thankful for the prayers and outpouring of support from family, friends, and community members.



Please understand our need for privacy during this difficult time. We will not be making any additional statements.

A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 5, WSAW reported, and Hofman remained in the Shawano County Jail.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!