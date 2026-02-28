Can ‘innocent’ trends open demonic doors? Youth camper’s ‘Bloody Mary’ trauma haunts him years later

Rick Burgess, BlazeTV host of the biblical spiritual warfare podcast “Strange Encounters,” recently received a deeply disturbing email from one of his listeners.

In the message, the man, now grown, reflects on a bone-chilling experience he had as an adolescent at a church youth camp. On the first night in his cabin, two fellow campers convinced him to play the “Bloody Mary” game — a children's urban legend ritual where you stand in a darkened bathroom, face a mirror, and chant “bloody Mary” three times to supposedly summon a vengeful ghostly woman.

What he saw in the mirror haunts him to this day.

“After the second statement of bloody Mary, I chickened out. I stepped away from the mirror,” the email reads.

But one of the other campers, known as “Tim,” then attempted to grab him to force him to stay. As he reached out, Tim caught a glimpse of another mirror outside the bathroom where the trio were playing the game.

“He screamed in terror as we all dropped to the floor. Tim described a dark shadow in the shape of a person walking. The mirror was situated in a way that the reflection of anyone in the room would have been from the waist up. But Tim's description was that of a full head-to-foot body walking and actually growing larger as if it were coming from a distance inside the mirror toward our room,” the writer continues, adding that he’s “never seen anyone as genuinely terrified as Tim.”

Right after this climactic moment, a youth pastor, making his evening rounds, knocked on the door to check on the campers. The boys told him about their horrifying experience, and he warned them: “Urban legends like these are not something to play around with. ... These are often used by demons ... as invitations to come in.”

“The youth pastor is correct,” says Rick.

“Playing around with some of this stuff may seem so innocent, just like this 6-7 thing ,” but urban legends and viral internet memes are often darker than people realize, he warns.

He compares brushing off seeming trivialities like Bloody Mary games and the 6-7 slang phrase to parents shrugging their shoulders as their kid plays along the side of a busy road or messes around with knives or matches.

“These kinds of things we would never do, but sometimes when it comes to entertainment and the culture, it's like we won't take the same attitude,” he says.

“If we truly believe what the Bible says and that the spiritual realm is real and that we have a devil and we have Satan, the fallen angel Lucifer that is extremely powerful ... and then the demons, which also operate with him ... then why do we pretend that that is not dangerous?” he asks.

