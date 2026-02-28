Virginians oppose Richmond's war on the Second Amendment: Poll

Afforded a trifecta in November and no longer kept in check by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin's vetoes, Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are poised to greatly limit gun rights in the state.

They are working to advance, for instance, a ban on the sale, purchase, manufacture, transfer, or importation of so-called "assault firearms" and magazines capable of holding over 10 rounds; a bill that would establish a five-day waiting period for all firearm sales; legislation that would impose an 11% tax on the purchase of any firearm or ammunition in the state; and a bill that would further limit where law-abiding Virginians can carry a gun.

'Someone feels that they have the right to infringe upon this.'

The Second Amendment's would-be curtailers in the General Assembly of Virginia — a state with the official motto Sic Semper Tyrannis, "Thus always to tyrants" — have a champion in Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D), who made clear on the campaign trail last year, "I will sign commonsense gun violence prevention bills."

It turns out that Virginians are less than enthused about the Democratic regime's gun agenda.

A survey conducted from Feb. 16 to 17 by Quantus Insights found that registered voters overwhelmingly oppose the legislative proposals now being considered in Richmond.

Eighty-four percent of respondents agreed that "the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental freedom protected by the U.S. Constitution," and 65% agreed with the statement that "gun control laws mainly make it harder for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, while criminals ignore the laws anyway."

RELATED: 'Fake Moderate’ Democratic governor demands local police cut ties with ICE

Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

When asked about a ban "on commonly owned firearms labeled as 'assault weapons,'" 60% of respondents signaled opposition. Only 33% said they would support such a ban.

Sixty percent of Democrats and 15% of Republicans said that they would support a ban.

When asked about a ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds — a prohibition built into the Democratic bill passed by the state House in a 58-34 vote earlier this month — 58% of respondents signaled opposition.

An even greater percentage of respondents, 65%, said they opposed the proposed 11% state tax on firearms and ammunition.

Law enforcement leaders are among the loudest critics of the gun-control laws proposed by Democrats.

Amherst County Sheriff LJ Ayers, for instance, said in a video statement on Wednesday, "The Second Amendment grants us the right to bear arms — to protect ourselves, our homes, our property; to go with our children, our family, our friends out hunting, to enjoy God's given nature — and someone feels that they have the right to infringe upon this."

Ayers stressed that such efforts were "appalling" and emphasized that the Democratic legislation will only impact law-abiding citizens, not the criminals who'll inevitably find workarounds.

WSET-TV reported that sheriffs in Campbell, Henry, Appomattox, and Bedford Counties have similarly spoken out against the proposed gun-control laws.