World leaders respond to regime-change strikes on Iran: 'Peacekeeper is at it again'

The joint American and Israeli military operation launched against Iran on Saturday — dubbed Operation Epic Fury — has prompted mixed responses abroad.

While Russian officials were among the most critical of the strikes, several European leaders similarly condemned the American-Israeli initiative.

Amid reports of massive explosions in numerous Iranian cities as well as retaliatory attacks on American bases in the region and Israel, a spokesman for the British government stated, "We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict."

The British spokesman — whose government previously blocked a request from President Donald Trump to use U.K. air bases during a pre-emptive attack on Iran — added that "Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution."

'Take all firm measures necessary to confront Iranian violations.'

Whereas the U.K. government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer appeared less than enthusiastic about the strikes, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch expressed solidarity with the U.S. and Israel "as they take on the threat of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its vile regime."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke critically of "Iran's murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards," but claimed that the "developments in Iran are greatly concerning" and urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law."

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs noted that it "is deeply alarmed by today's strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran" and echoed von der Leyen's request that warring parties "exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Aftermath of an Iran strike on the main headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Manama. Photo by Anadolu via Getty Images

Some European leaders similarly expressed concern about escalation while signaling their opposition to the Iran regime, the health of which is now in doubt.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that "the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security."

Macron, presuming there is something left of Iran's "Islamic regime," suggested Tehran "now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs."

Espen Barth Eide, Norway's foreign affairs minister, did not similarly balance his critical remarks about the strikes with criticism of Iran, suggesting instead that the initial strikes were unlawful.

"The attack is described by Israel as a pre-emptive strike, but it is not in accordance with international law. A pre-emptive attack would require the existence of an imminent threat," said Eide.

Spain's leftist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, spoke scathingly of the strikes as well as of Iran's retaliation, stating, "We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order."

"We likewise reject the actions of the Iranian regime and the Revolutionary Guard," continued Sanchez. "We cannot afford another prolonged and devastating war in the Middle East."

Russia, which recently held joint military exercises with Iran, went farther in its condemnation of the strikes.

Photo by Bedirhan Demirel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mikhail Ulyanov, a Russian foreign services official, said in a statement shared by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, "The new aggression of Israel and the US against Iran is fraught with the danger of significant deterioration and destabilisation in the Middle East."

Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated, "The peacekeeper is at it again."

"The talks with Iran were just a cover. Everyone knew that. So who has more patience to wait for the enemy’s sorry end now?" continued Medvedev. "The US is just 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded over 2500 years ago. Let’s see what happens in 100 years or so."

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, the foreign minister of Cuba, an Iranian ally, referred to the attacks as "treacherous aggression," adding, "These irresponsible actions undermine international peace and security, and constitute a clear transgression of International Law and the UN Charter."

Communist China, which has in recent years developed a strong strategic partnership with Iran, was relatively quiet about the latest joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in West Asia. As of early Saturday morning, Beijing appears to have limited its public communications on the matter to words of caution to Chinese nationals in the region.

Saudi Arabia and other American strategic partners in the Middle East focused their ire on Iran.

The Saudi Foreign Affairs Ministry called "on the international community to condemn these blatant attacks and to take all firm measures necessary to confront Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region."

Qatar echoed Saudi Arabia, calling the Iranian strikes a "flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct infringement on its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney avoided criticizing the attacks, noting instead, "Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security."