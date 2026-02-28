US and Israel launch 'massive' strikes against Iran: 'We may have casualties'

The United States and Israel launched a "massive and ongoing operation" against Iran, striking the Islamic republic for the second time in eight months.

President Donald Trump confirmed the coordinated attack with Israel early Saturday morning after strikes were reportedly heard in several parts of Tehran. Dubbed Operation Epic Fury, this is the second military intervention the United States has taken against Iran following Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, where Americans "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities.

'It will be totally, again, obliterated.'

Trump similarly justified the latest series of strikes to ensure Iran will "never have a nuclear weapon" but noted that "the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties."

"That often happens in war," Trump said. "But we're doing this. Not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission. We pray for every servicemember as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran."

Trump said Iran "rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions," prompting the massive military offensive from Israel and the United States. While vowing to end the regime, Trump also urged Iranians to rise up and reclaim their government when the operation is finished.

"For these reasons, the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests," Trump said. "We're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated."

"Stay sheltered," Trump told Iranians. "Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations."

The Israeli Defense Forces later announced that they are working to intercept missiles "launched from Iran toward Israel."

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police," Trump said, "I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity or in the alternative, face certain death."

This is a developing story.

