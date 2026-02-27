For the first time in decades, more Americans sympathize with Palestinians over Israelis: Poll

Support for Israel has slipped to a historic new low with more Americans sympathizing with Palestine for the first time in decades.

As Israel's war in Gaza rages on, a new Gallup poll showed that 41% of Americans now say they sympathize more with Palestinians, while just 36% sympathize more with Israelis. These figures indicate a total inversion of public opinion, with 46% of Americans sympathizing more with Israel just a year ago, while Palestinian support sat at 33%.

Israel's historic lead in public opinion has been even wider, comfortably polling double digits ahead of Palestine in the past. Between 2001 and 2018, Israel was an average of 43 points ahead of Palestine in terms of favorability.

This trend rapidly narrowed and eventually flipped for the first time around 2019, years before Israel began its war in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023.

Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

These sympathies still diverge based on partisanship, with 70% of Republicans supporting Israelis while just 13% support Palestinians. Inversely, 65% of Democrats sympathize more with Palestinians while just 17% sympathize more with Israelis.

The real shifting sympathies have been among independents, who up until 2026 always supported Israelis more than Palestinians.

Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, 42% of independents were more sympathetic to Israelis while 34% sympathized more with Palestinians. Now the trend has reversed with 41% sympathizing more with Palestinians while 30% sympathize more with Israelis.

