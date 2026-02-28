Iran sparks regional war after retaliating against US military assets over 'massive' US-Israel strike

The U.S. military struck Iran along with Israeli forces on Saturday morning, and Iran lashed out with attacks on Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait.

President Donald Trump issued a national statement about the military operation dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" late Friday evening.

'The Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.'

"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests," Trump said. "We're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated."

Sirens in Israel indicated that Iran launched a wave of missiles against the country, but some reports said the effort was muted.

"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," read a statement from Israel. "At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat."

The Ministry of Interior in Bahrain ordered evacuations of some parts of the country, including Juffair.

The United Arab Emirates said that the strike from Iran violated their sovereignty and they reserve the right to respond.

Iran also launched missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, leading the country to condemn the attacks.

Loud explosions and warning sirens were reported in Kuwait near the U.S. military base.

Several heavy explosions were also heard in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The strikes reportedly targeted the Iranian parliament, the Supreme National Security Council, the Ministry of Intelligence, as well as the Iranian atomic agency.

Russia also called for an immediate halt to the strikes on Iran and ordered all Russian citizens to leave Israel.

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police," Trump said in his speech, "I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity or in the alternative, face certain death."

The regime in Iran has been facing political demonstrations from dissidents opposed to their totalitarian rule and some reports claim that tens of thousands have perished from the violent response.

Trump had warned Iran that if they killed protesters, the U.S. would "come to their rescue."

It appears that he fulfilled that promise.

