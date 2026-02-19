Iran strike looms as Trump hosts Board of Peace

President Donald Trump hosted the first Board of Peace meeting in the nation's capital as the world waits to see America's next move against Iran.

Trump opened the inaugural diplomatic meeting Thursday flanked by members of his administration, like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as world leaders gathered to address peace in the Middle East. In true Trump fashion, Guns N' Roses blared over the speakers as attendees gathered for a photo.

'They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region.'

This is the first official gathering of the board since Trump announced its formation as part of the ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas.

During his address, Trump announced new investments to relieve the devastation in Gaza, while also warning Israel's adversaries like Iran. But while world leaders are meeting to discuss peace, many Americans are bracing themselves for the opposite.

Trump first struck Iran in June when the United States "completely and totally obliterated" its nuclear capabilities. Since then, Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Israel is "not yet finished" with Iran, urging further American involvement as tensions escalate.

The United States has now sent a flurry of fighter planes, aerial regulars, and surveillance planes in recent days toward the Middle East, with some reports indicating a strike could come as soon as this weekend. Even still, Trump issued Iran what could be a final warning.

"Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing," Trump said Thursday. "And if they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great too, but it'll be a very different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region."

"They must make a deal, or if that doesn't happen ... bad things will happen."

