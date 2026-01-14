Online sleuths spot numerous signs that a US strike on Iran is imminent

President Donald Trump issued a warning to the Islamic regime of Iran over lethal state brutality against dissidents, and some say that signs are indicating a strike is imminent.

The totalitarian regime has been cracking down on massive political protests from the Iranian people against the despotic state as well as devastating shortages of water and other basic living supplies, reports claim.

'May the Death to America crowd meet their 72 virgins tonight.'

The president warned on New Year's Day that the U.S. would respond to Iran killing peaceful protesters.

"If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote on social media.

Since then, hundreds of protesters have reportedly been killed by the regime, with some estimates reaching over a thousand.

On Wednesday, some social media sleuths speculated that the U.S. is getting ready for an attack.

"The U.S. Air Force’s evacuation of military aircraft from Al Udeid Air Base has begun in preparation of strikes against Iran, with a steady stream of at least 6 KC-135R/T 'Stratotanker' Aerial-Refueling Tankers seen departing the base in Qatar," said one account that posted a screenshot of the military maneuvers from Qatar.

The Washington Post noted that a similar evacuation preceded U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear capabilities in June.

Some have found users risking large amounts of money on betting markets that the U.S. will strike Iran soon, suspecting that these are people with insider knowledge about the administration's intentions.

Others pointed to mass outages at Verizon Wireless as another sign of a possible attack. The outage-tracking site Downdetector documented more than 113,000 reports of customers losing service at the height of the outages at about 9 a.m. ET.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," said a Verizon spokesperson to the New York Post. "Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

The celebrated Pentagon Pizza Index, however, indicated there was only a small bump in the chances of a U.S. strike. The index measures the activity of pizza delivery locations around the Pentagon based on previous strikes that were accompanied by a measurable increase in pizzas being delivered to the headquarters of the U.S. military.

On Wednesday afternoon, the index showed high levels of orders at two pizzerias but lower levels at four others in the area.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reiterated the U.S. threat to Iran in his own statement on social media on Saturday.

"If the Iranian people overthrow the Ayatollah, America — and the entire world — will be much, much safer," wrote Cruz. "May the Death to America crowd meet their 72 virgins tonight."

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, reportedly warned that the nation was ready and eager to respond to any provocation from the U.S. as well as Israel.

"With reliance on Almighty God, under the leadership of the Leader, and through the sacred unity of the Iranian nation, we will nullify the schemes of the rulers in the White House and Tel Aviv against a 'Strong Iran,'" Pakpour said, according to Press TV.

