President Trump threatens Iran with further attacks in national address touting 'spectacular military success'

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Saturday evening after the U.S. bombed Iran and joined Israel's military campaign.

The president offered some further details about the attack and also warned Iran that it would face further strikes from the U.S. if Iranian leaders do not agree to a peace deal.

'The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.'

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number-one state sponsor of terror," said the president. "Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

Behind the president during the address stood Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu," the president continued. "We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully we will no longer need their services in this capacity. "

The president went on to thank the military for the extraordinary success.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," he said.

"Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes. There's no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight — not even close," he added.

Trump closed by giving thanks to God.

"And I want to just thank everybody, and in particular God," he concluded. "I want to just say we love you, God, and we love our great military — protect them. God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel, and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you."

