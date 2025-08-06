State Democrat who fled Texas likens redistricting to the Holocaust in bizarre rant

A Texas state lawmaker who fled the state to block a vote on redistricting said in an interview that efforts by Republicans reminded her of the Holocaust.

Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones (D) made the comments in an interview with Don Lemon where she called on people to stand up to Republicans trying to redraw the congressional district map of the state.

'People were like, "How did the Holocaust happen? How is somebody in the position to kill all them people?" Well, good people remained silent.'

"And then, integration happened, and everybody thought, 'They accept us.' They don't accept us. They are showing us who they are. We should believe them," Jones said.

"We better have the courage to stand up. Otherwise, we will fall for anything, and in this country we will be defeated, deported. I mean, we will lose all of our rights. And if you think it can't happen, it can. And I will liken this to the Holocaust," she continued.

"People were like, 'How did the Holocaust happen? How is somebody in the position to kill all them people?' Well, good people remained silent," she added.

Lemon muttered his agreement.

"Or good people didn't realize that what happens to them can very soon happen to me or somebody I love," she continued. "So even if you made it, you have an obligation to help people who can't, because God forbid they end up targeting you and your family!"

Video of Jones' comments were posted to social media, where they went viral.

She later apologized for the comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That was a mistake, and I apologize for it. Trump is coming for my community, and I get emotional about it and make strong statements. But that was going too far, and I retract that comparison," she said in part.

Democrats have excoriated Republicans for trying to redraw districts in order to gain an advantage and win more seats in Congress for the midterm elections. President Donald Trump has said that Republicans are "entitled" to those extra seats because he won Texas by the highest vote count ever.

In a press conference from New York, Jones also mocked threats of possible criminal investigation from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after arrest warrants were issued against Democrats who fled the state.

"So let me be clear, I'm a lawyer. A part of my practice is criminal defense work. There is no felony in the Texas penal code for what he says. So respectfully, he's making up some s**t!" Jones said, with Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sitting next to her.

"OK? He's trying to get soundbites, and he has no legal mechanism. And if he did, subpoenas from Texas don't work in New York. So he gonna come get us how? Subpoenas in Texas don't work in Chicago. He's gonna come get us how?" she added.

"He's putting up smoke and mirrors," Jones said.

Democrats in New York as well as California have threatened to redistrict their states as well in order to gerrymander Democrats into the Congress and counterbalance the Texas redistricting.

Jones has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights since she became a lesbian after leaving an abusive marriage.

