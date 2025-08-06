Couple arrested for committing 'lewd and lascivious' sex acts during flight with children watching, police say

A Connecticut couple was arrested after they reportedly performed sex acts in front of children during a flight to Florida from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, a woman with two children allegedly approached a JetBlue flight attendant. The mother told the flight crew member that there were two passengers engaging in sexual activity in their seats, according to the probable cause affidavits obtained by People magazine. The woman reportedly stressed that her children witnessed the alleged sex acts.

"After he was informed of the acts, the flight attendant walked to Ms. Reilly's seating area and witnessed her making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down on Mr. Arnold's lap," the affidavits state.

The affidavits claim that the two children witnessed Reilly "performing oral sex and jerking off Mr. Arnold."

Approximately an hour later, the JetBlue airplane landed at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Upon touching down at the airport, 42-year-old Christopher D. Arnold and 43-year-old Trista L. Reilly were arrested by officers with the airport police. The suspects were each charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, according to information from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The couple — from Danbury, Connecticut — was released from custody on their own recognizance on July 21, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office jail records.

JetBlue told People magazine, "This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by JetBlue."

"Immediately upon receiving the report, our crew members acted swiftly to engage JetBlue's security team and law enforcement," JetBlue said in a statement. "We are fully cooperating with the investigation, and these customers are no longer welcome to fly JetBlue."

According to arrest records from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Arnold and Reilly are scheduled to be arraigned on August 15. There is no clear information on whether they've retained legal representation.

