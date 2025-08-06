Mystery in Montauk: 33-year-old bikini brand entrepreneur found dead on boat at luxury yacht club, police say

An up-and-coming fashion brand founder was discovered dead on board a boat at a luxury yacht club on Long Island, according to police.

Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra — a 33-year-old fashion entrepreneur from Manhattan — was found dead around midnight on Tuesday aboard a boat named "Ripple" docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, police said. The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives have launched an investigation into the alarming death.

'There's going to be a lot of conversation out of this.'

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement, "East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, on Star Island Road, at approximately 12 a.m."

Police noted that "Good Samaritans" attempted to perform CPR on the woman, but it was unsuccessful. Nolan-O'Slatarra was pronounced dead on the boat by first responders.

The Suffolk County Police Department stated, "The preliminary investigation and exam were inconclusive regarding the cause of death, which will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office."

Adding to the mystery of Nolan-O'Slatarra's death, crime scene investigators and a van from the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory reportedly remained at the Montauk Yacht Club until after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, the Suffolk County Police Department said on Wednesday that the woman's body "did not show evidence of violence," according to the New York Post.

RELATED: She was about to celebrate her 21st birthday — then police found her dead in superyacht's engine room

RELATED: Anesthesiologist accused of trying to toss his wife off 'must-visit' Hawaiian cliff, charged with attempted murder

An unidentified member of the Montauk Yacht Club told the New York Post that other members and captains heard screaming from the docks late Monday night.

"She was well-known in the community. She was very friendly. Always smiling," the member said. "There's going to be a lot of conversation out of this."

A spokesperson for Montauk Yacht Club told Fox News, "We are saddened to learn of the incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time."

The clothing entrepreneur — who went by the name Martha Nolan professionally and in social circles — was a founder of her fashion brand East x East, according to her LinkedIn.

The East x East website states: "Our sustainable resort wear brand was founded on the belief that fashion should not come at the expense of our planet. Our founders, natives of New York City and The Hamptons, were inspired to create a line of stylish and sustainable sunglasses, swimwear, and resort wear for men and women."

Nolan-O'Slatarra's East x East partner wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her on Instagram.

"We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand, and built so much from nothing,” Dylan Grace said. "I'm truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life. Love you so much Mar. Fly high girl."

In a February 2024 interview with the Irish Independent, Nolan-O'Slatarra talked about moving from Ireland to the United States.

"Carlow is a small town. I was the small-town girl who needed to get out to achieve her big dreams," Nolan-O'Slatarra stated. "I always knew I wanted to be successful, that I was money-driven, business-driven — and that fashion is a tough industry and it would be a slow road."

Anyone with information regarding the concerning death is urged to contact Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

RELATED: Poison expert accused of fatally poisoning wife, Mayo Clinic resident reportedly made suspicious internet searches

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!