6th Cincinnati mob attack suspect arrested; sources say she's seen on video stomping victim

A sixth Cincinnati mob attack suspect has been arrested, WXIX-TV reported.

Aisha Devaughn, 25, was charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot, the station said, citing Cincinnati police.

Police said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit took Devaughn into custody around 9 a.m. Wednesday, WXIX added. She remained behind bars Wednesday evening, jail records show.

The station noted that sources said Devaughn is the "woman seen in the viral video wearing a white bodysuit, stomping and kicking a victim on the ground."

WXIX embedded two screenshots from the video — which you can view here — in its story. The clip allegedly shows Devaughn in action.

Around the 9-second mark, a woman dressed in a short, white bodysuit comes into frame, and she delivers at least three stomps upon a male victim lying in the street.

But around the 17-second mark, someone pulls the woman away — and what appears to be a wig is ripped from the top of her head.

At the 1:27 mark, the woman in the white bodysuit reappears — with the wig back on — and she's seen apparently making physical contact with the mob attack victim we've come to know as Holly. The physical contact comes just after another female punches Holly in the back of the head — and just before a male punches Holly in the face, knocking her flat on her back.

Holly told WXIX the following after Devaughn's arrest: "I am so thankful our police and everyone out there who are helping to save other lives by arresting these felons. Who knows how many other people they've been doing this to and attacking our innocent, for God knows how long, that no one even knows about. I feel blessed. Our loved ones are now a little safer."

Holly also spoke at a Wednesday news conference:

With Devaughn's arrest, all six of the so-far charged suspects in connection with the mob attack have been taken into custody.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, Georgia, and has been charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot, Cincinnati police told WLWT-TV. The station said Rosemond is the male "accused of hitting the victim named Holly."

Patrick Rosemond Image source: Fulton County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

Vivek Ramaswamy — who's running for Ohio governor — shared a disturbing close-up image of Holly's face after she hit the ground; her eyes are wide open, and her body is motionless. Video shows a few people soon trying to help her up.

The fourth suspect — Dominique Kittle, 37 — was arrested Friday night and charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot, WLWT said in a separate story.

Dominique Kittle. Image source: Fulton County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

WLWT reported that during Saturday's hearing, the prosecutor's office said Kittle "approached the victim ... struck him from behind, [and] attempted to take a wallet from him. When he was unable to do that, he started to walk away, and then turned around and knocked the prosecuting witness out."

Kittle's bond was set at $150,000, the station said.

The other three arrested suspects are 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, and 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather.

(L to R) Jermaine Matthews, Dekyra Vernon, Montianez Merriweather. Image source: Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office, composite

Police said Matthews is seen on video “punching and stomping on [a] victim with his hands and feet attempting to cause serious physical harm,” WXIX-TV reported, citing a criminal complaint. Matthews also is accused of dragging an unconscious person into the middle of the street and punching and assaulting a victim, the station said.

Matthews turned himself in last Tuesday on one count each of aggravated riot and assault, WXIX reported, adding that Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Michael Peck set his bond at $100,000 during his Wednesday arraignment. The station said Matthews returned to court Thursday on two new counts of felonious assault and one for misdemeanor assault, after which Peck set new bonds that increased the total amount to $270,000 — and WXIX said Matthews bonded out of jail.

'He never should have been out.'

Merriweather was "identified on video punching [the] victim while co-defendants are stomping the victim in the head," WXIX reported, citing criminal complaints. He was arrested last Tuesday.

Merriweather also has been in trouble with the law before.

In fact, Merriweather was indicted July 10 on four felony charges after investigators said he was found in possession of a stolen firearm, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Court records indicate he was charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, and weapons under disability, the paper noted. The weapons under disability charge stems from a 2009 felony conviction for aggravated robbery, the Enquirer added, citing documents.

But after his July 10 indictment, Merriweather was released upon posting 10% of a $4,000 bond, the paper said.

"He never should have been out," Ken Kober, Cincinnati police union president, told the Enquirer.

Merriweather's bond in connection with his mob attack charges was set at $500,000, the Enquirer reported.

Vernon was charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot in connection with the mob attack. She is alleged to have "struck [the] victim in the face with a closed fist prior to the victim becoming unconscious from the attack," WXIX reported, citing criminal complaints. Vernon's bond was set at $200,000, and she remained behind bars Tuesday, according to jail records.

You can view cellphone videos of the mob attack here, here, here, here, and here.

The next court date for Kittle, Matthews, Vernon, and Merriweather is scheduled for Friday.

