Cincinnati mob attack suspect accused of punching woman in face, apparently knocking her out, is arrested

The male "accused of hitting the victim named Holly" during the recent Cincinnati mob attack has been arrested, WLWT-TV reported.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, Georgia, and has been charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot, Cincinnati police told WLWT.

'It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering. I still have very bad brain trauma.'

Rosemond will be transported back to Cincinnati, the station said.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Atlanta police arrested Rosemond, and he was listed as a jail inmate Tuesday morning.

Holly is the woman who was punched in the face by a male during the mob beatdown — and apparently was knocked out as a result.

She recorded a tearful video in which she thanked those who've supported her.

RELATED: Cincinnati official who said mob attack victims 'begged' for beating doubles down; woman punched in face records tearful clip

"It is very humbling that you have sent your prayers, your blessings," she said in the clip. "It's definitely what's keeping me going, and you have just brought back faith in humanity, so God bless you all. And thank you. I appreciate everything that you're doing for me and my family. It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering. I still have very bad brain trauma, and it's — thank you. Thank you, everyone." Holly shared her video with WLWT, the station said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio last week shared grisly images of Holly's face that appeared to have been taken soon after the attack and showed her with a horrific black eye and massive bruising.

"This is Holly," Moreno wrote on X. "She wanted to have a nice evening out with friends. Instead, she got this."

Cellphone video of the mob attack (1:34 mark) shows Holly, who's wearing a blue dress, apparently trying to intervene on behalf of a beaten-up man, but instead another female punches her in the back of the head — and seconds later, a male punches her in the face, knocking her flat on her back on the street.

Vivek Ramaswamy — who's running for Ohio governor — shared a disturbing close-up image of Holly's face after she hit the ground; her eyes are wide open, and her body is motionless. Video shows a few people soon trying to help her up.

Rosemond is the fifth of six charged suspects in connection with the mob attack to be arrested.

The fourth suspect — Dominique Kittle, 37 — was arrested Friday night and charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot, WLWT said in a separate story.

RELATED: 6 now charged in Cincinnati mob attack; mayor says man who issued 'slap' prior to beatdown is being 'actively investigated'

Dominique Kittle. Image source: Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office

WLWT reported that during Saturday's hearing, the prosecutor's office said Kittle "approached the victim ... struck him from behind, [and] attempted to take a wallet from him. When he was unable to do that, he started to walk away, and then turned around and knocked the prosecuting witness out."

Kittle's bond was set at $150,000, the station said. He remained in jail Tuesday morning.

The other three arrested suspects are 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, and 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather.

RELATED: Mother of Cincinnati mob attack suspect defends 'honor roll' son, 34, charged with felonious assault, aggravated riot

(L to R) Jermaine Matthews, Dekyra Vernon, Montianez Merriweather. Image source: Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office, composite

Police said Matthews is seen on video “punching and stomping on [a] victim with his hands and feet attempting to cause serious physical harm,” WXIX-TV reported, citing a criminal complaint. Matthews also is accused of dragging an unconscious person into the middle of the street and punching and assaulting a victim, the station said.

Matthews turned himself in last Tuesday on one count each of aggravated riot and assault, WXIX reported, adding that Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Michael Peck set his bond at $100,000 during his Wednesday arraignment. The station said Matthews returned to court Thursday on two new counts of felonious assault and one for misdemeanor assault, after which Peck set new bonds that increased the total amount to $270,000 — and WXIX said Matthews bonded out of jail.

Matthews apparently is no stranger to law enforcement. Here's what WXIX said about him in a separate story:

Matthews is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty in 2009 to two counts of cocaine possession and a single count of cocaine trafficking, court records show.



He was sentenced to three years in prison.



During each of his two separate arrests in those cases — in December 2008 and February 2009 — police said Matthews tried to swallow a bag of crack cocaine but spit it out after being shocked with a Taser stun gun.

Merriweather was "identified on video punching [the] victim while co-defendants are stomping the victim in the head," WXIX reported, citing criminal complaints. He was arrested last Tuesday.

Merriweather also has been in trouble with the law before.

In fact, Merriweather was indicted July 10 on four felony charges after investigators said he was found in possession of a stolen firearm, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Court records indicate he was charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, and weapons under disability, the paper noted. The weapons under disability charge stems from a 2009 felony conviction for aggravated robbery, the Enquirer added, citing documents.

'Kind of like an ambush.'

But after his July 10 indictment, Merriweather was released upon posting 10% of a $4,000 bond, the paper said.

"He never should have been out," Ken Kober, Cincinnati police union president, told the Enquirer.

Merriweather's bond in connection with his mob attack charges was set at $500,000, the Enquirer reported. He remained in jail Tuesday morning.

What's more, a Cincinnati police detective alleged that Merriweather prior to the mob attack whispered to a "co-defendant" and then started "arguing with the victim," WLWT said in a separate story.

The detective called Merriweather the "catalyst" for what was described as a "coordinated attack," the station said, adding that the detective alleged Merriweather came up behind the victim and hit the victim in the side of the face — "kind of like an ambush."

Police also noted in court that they have video from a camera mounted on a building in the area that allegedly shows Merriweather and Matthews chasing the victim before hitting the victim, WLWT reported.

Defense attorneys for Merriweather and Matthews insist they were struck first by the man they are accused of beating, WXIX reported in a separate story.

Vernon was charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot in connection with the mob attack. She is alleged to have "struck [the] victim in the face with a closed fist prior to the victim becoming unconscious from the attack," WXIX reported, citing criminal complaints. Vernon's bond was set at $200,000, and she remained behind bars Tuesday, according to jail records.

You can view cellphone videos of the mob attack here, here, here, here, and here.

The next court date for Kittle, Matthews, Vernon, and Merriweather is scheduled for Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!