'We need no such protection': Clinton accuses Trump of selectively releasing Epstein files — and calls for complete release

A spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton released a statement accusing the Trump administration of unfairly releasing selective portions of the Epstein files.

The Dept. of Justice released a trove of documents from the case against convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, with many of the photographs relating to Clinton.

'Someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.'

On Monday, the former president called for more transparency in the release in a statement released by his spokesperson Angel Urena.

"The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S.Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves," Clinton's statement reads.

"However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: Someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection," the statement continued.

He went on to call on Trump to direct U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to "immediately" release other materials that related to Clinton, including "grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs," as well any findings from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department ofJustice's actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation," Clinton's statement continued, "using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under presidents and Attorneys General of both parties."

Among the photos widely circulated on social media from the release is one of Clinton with his arm around a young lady who also has her arm around his shoulders. Her face is obscured to protect her identity.

Another photograph shows the former president in a swimming pool with Epstein's consort, Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as another woman whose face has been obscured.

