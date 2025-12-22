Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE's Christmas crackdown: Gang members, pedophiles, and an attempted murderer are now off the streets
December 22, 2025
Federal immigration agents work to deliver safer communities.
The weekend leading into Christmas, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested more violent criminal illegal aliens, according to a press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.
The Department of Homeland Security highlighted 15 illegal aliens with criminal histories who were recently captured across the country by federal immigration officials.
'All year long, our law enforcement officers worked around-the-clock, including weekends and holidays, to arrest the worst of the worst.'
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to deliver on its promise this Christmas season to make America safe again and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” the press release read.
“While many Americans began wrapping presents and preparing for the joyous holy holiday, ICE was hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of horrific crimes including lewd and lascivious acts with [a] child, child neglect, obscene communication, and attempted murder," it added.
First on the DHS worst of the worst list is Juan Jesus Acosta-Gutierrez, a Mexican national and Surenos-13 gang member. He was previously convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force or fear in San Bernardino, California.
Juan Jesus Acosta-Gutierrez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Federal agents captured Udit Mehra, an Indian national who has a criminal history in Seminole, Florida, for cruelty toward children and obscene communication.
Udit Mehra. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
That Xiong, from Laos, was also picked up by ICE agents. He was previously convicted of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle in Sacramento, California.
That Xiong. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Juan Carlos Marrufo-Flores, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Atascosa County, Texas.
Juan Carlos Marrufo-Flores. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE arrested criminal illegal alien David Cerna-Calderon of Mexico. He has a rap sheet in Bexar County, Texas, for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
David Cerna-Calderon. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Yesenia Martinez-Gonzalez, a Mexican national, was detained by federal immigration officials. She was previously convicted in Texas for child neglect, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated.
Yesenia Martinez-Gonzalez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Jose Dante Ortiz-Alvalardo of Mexico has a criminal history in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, for a second-degree forced sexual offense.
Jose Dante Ortiz-Alvalardo. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE agents also nabbed Edwin Ismael-Hernandez, a Mexican national. He was previously convicted in Los Angeles, California, for several crimes. His rap sheet includes evading a peace officer/disregarding safety, hit-and-run, willful harm of a peace officer's horse or dog, and vehicle theft.
Edwin Ismael-Hernandez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
David Abraham Hernandez-Velez of Mexico was convicted of assault of a public servant in Brazoria County, Texas.
David Abraham Hernandez-Velez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Federal immigration agents arrested Jerson Poveda-Delgado, a Colombian national with a criminal history in Indianapolis, Indiana, that includes battery against a public safety official.
Jerson Poveda-Delgado. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Daniel Emony, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was convicted in Alexandria, Virginia, of making false statements, aggravated identity theft, and perjury.
Daniel Emony. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE also nabbed Carlos Martinez-Melendez, a Mexican national who was convicted of robbery in Austin, Texas.
Carlos Martinez-Melendez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Federal agents arrested Justo Perez-Escobar, a Mexican national with a conviction in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, for unlawful possession of a handgun.
Justo Perez-Escobar. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Isaias Alvarado-Arellano of Mexico was previously convicted for conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Oregon.
Isaias Alvarado-Arellano. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
The DHS press release also highlighted the arrest of Rudy Gonzalez, a Cuban national who was convicted of racketeering/conspiracy in Miami, Florida.
Rudy Gonzalez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
“While many Americans began celebrating Christmas with their families and loved ones this weekend, ICE arrested gang members, child pedophiles, abusers, and an attempted murderer. All year long, our law enforcement officers worked around-the-clock, including weekends and holidays, to arrest the worst of the worst. We are thankful for our law enforcement who delivered the best Christmas gift for American families this holiday season: safer communities,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
