'Blood on their hands': Trump admin blames 'sanctuary' Dems after illegal alien with detainer request allegedly murders American

An illegal alien from El Salvador allegedly killed a U.S. citizen the day after being released, despite a detainer request from federal immigration officials.

Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez was released from a Fairfax, Virginia, jail after county officials dropped several violent criminal charges against him in addition to ignoring the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

'The sanctuary politicians of Fairfax County, VA have blood on their hands.'

Morales-Ortez allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man, Marvin Ernesto Morales, at a residence in Reston. After he fled, police were able to find and arrest him. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A spokesperson for ICE blamed local officials for the preventable death.

"Fairfax County failed the victim by refusing to work with ICE and releasing this criminal alien onto Virginia streets instead of safely into ICE custody," the spokesperson said. "If Fairfax County would have simply worked to uphold our nation's laws, then this tragedy may have never happened."

The Department of Homeland Security went further in a statement on social media.

"The sanctuary politicians of Fairfax County, VA have blood on their hands," reads a statement from the agency's official account.

"The day after Fairfax County REFUSED to hand over Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, to ICE he allegedly MURDERED an American citizen," they added. "He has a prior history of aggravated assault, larceny, assault on a law enforcement officer, weapons charges and other misdemeanor offenses."

Most Fairfax County officials, including Sheriff Stacey Kincaid and almost every member of the Board of Supervisors, are Democrats.

After Morales-Ortez was released from jail on Tuesday, a Community Services Board did obtain an emergency order to have police take him into custody, according to the Fairfax County Police. However, the order was valid for only eight hours, and police were unable to find him before it expired.

Prosecutors are accused of ignoring the detainer, not notifying federal officials when Morales-Ortez was being released, and dropping criminal charges against him in numerous cases.

The White House also released a statement condemning Fairfax officials.

"This tragic case is a prime example of what happens when Democrats choose to side with criminal illegal aliens over American citizens," the statement reads. "This monster should've never been allowed to roam free in American communities. The Trump administration will continue our efforts to deport all criminal illegal aliens and Make America Safe Again, despite unrelenting Democrat opposition."

Morales-Ortez is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

