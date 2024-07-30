Illegal alien allegedly beats man to death in Virginia after Fairfax County sheriff apparently ignores multiple ICE detainers

A Honduran national with multiple immigration detainers against him and at least one assault and battery conviction to his name allegedly beat a man to death in Virginia earlier this month.

On July 20, a resident taking a stroll down a path in a wooded area near the 9500 block of Route 29 in Oakton, Virginia, spotted "a male lying unresponsive," the Fairfax County Police Department said. The victim — later identified as 47-year-old Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez of Fairfax — had "obvious" signs of "trauma" on his body and was soon pronounced dead, the statement added.

By Wednesday, three suspects had been arrested in connection with Gonzalez's death: 27-year-old Maudin Anibal Guzman-Videz, 45-year-old Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo, and 20-year-old Wilmer Adli Guzman, who was arrested in Washington, D.C., and awaits extradition to Fairfax County. All three have been charged with malicious wounding by mob.

None of the suspects has a fixed address in the U.S., and at least one of them — Guzman-Videz — apparently has no legal right to be here in the first place.

Guzman-Videz, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, has a long history with local and federal law enforcement agencies. In November 2018, he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol after he entered the U.S. illegally near Hidalgo, Texas. A year later, a judge ordered him deported.

Whether Guzman-Videz was ever deported is unclear, but between October 27, 2022, and June 28, 2023, ICE reportedly filed multiple immigration detainers against him with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center — but ICE said the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office refused to honor the detainers, WJLA-TV reported.

At least one of those detainers was in connection with a particularly brutal incident in March 2023 when Guzman-Videz reportedly broke into a building and severely beat a woman. That June, he was convicted of burglary and assault and battery and sentenced to 11 months behind bars plus a 364-day suspended sentence.

On June 17, 2024, his 11-month sentence was up, and Guzman-Videz walked out of jail. Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez was dead about a month later.

According to WJLA, 725 "undocumented individuals" have been incarcerated at the county's adult detention center in the last 12 months. Of those 725, just three have been transferred to ICE's custody.

In response to the uproar about the immigration detainers issued against "undocumented" inmates at the county jail who have been accused of heinous violent and/or sex-related crimes, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid wrote a letter insisting that without a judicial warrant, detainers are just "an informal request."

"ICE knows that should they wish to take one of these offenders into custody, all that is required on their part is a judicial warrant authorizing arrest," her letter continued. "ICE is notified every time an undocumented immigrant is taken into our custody. Yet, time and again, they make no effort to secure a warrant that would give judicial authority to detain."

Kincaid added, "This inaction is a failure of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not of the Sheriff’s Office."

The sheriff and other local elected officials reportedly have attempted to implement sanctuary policies in Fairfax County. According to her campaign website, Kincaid also has received endorsements from several high-profile Virginia Democrats, including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, and current U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly.

Mike Chapman, the sheriff of nearby Loudon County, takes a decidedly different view of immigration detainers, and he said he honors them even without a judicial warrant as an important component of keeping his community safe.

"We need to make sure that we're not keeping these people in our community that can do further harm," Chapman told WJLA. "It makes no sense to me to allow these people to stay in the area and then commit another crime if we know for a fact that they're violent and that they're here illegally."

