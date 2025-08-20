Glenn Beck howls in laughter at MSNBC’s new name: ‘That is the worst rebranding I've ever heard!’

On Monday, August 18, MSNBC announced plans for a massive rebrand. The abysmally rated network and its most prominent voices — Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough, Jenn Psaki, and others — are cutting ties with NBCUniversal and joining new media company Versant in order to lean even harder (if that’s possible) into its progressive editorial agenda.

What many may not know is that the name MSNBC is a combination of Microsoft, a former investor in NBC, and National Broadcasting Company. Even though Microsoft pulled out of the joint venture many years ago, MSNBC has kept its original name since 1996.

However, the rebrand will require the network to adopt a new name. While the NBC part has been axed, the network has oddly determined to keep the MS part of its name, but it doesn’t stand for Microsoft any more.

MS NOW — the network’s new name — stands for “My Source News Opinion World.”

When Glenn heard the news of MSNBC’s new name, his first question was, “Do they have cavemen working at their ad agency?”

“My. Source. News. Opinion. World,” he chants in a caveman tone, laughing hysterically alongside producer Stu Burguiere, who says MSNOW sounds like “a plea for multiple sclerosis.”

Stu, acknowledging Glenn’s long history of naming shows and networks, asks him how he would grade MSNBC’s rebrand.

“Can I include zero or negative numbers? That is the worst rebranding I've ever heard!” says Glenn.

Stu wonders if the network will “go the feminist direction” and pronounce MS like Ms. “Though it would require them, I think, in theory, to define what a woman is,” he laughs.

“That sounds like something they would love, because it indicates to me it's an absolute guaranteed flaming, just, ball of death,” says Glenn.

The color scheme and logo design are equally as bad, says Stu. “It looks terrible, honestly,” he says.

Glenn agrees that the entire rebrand is so bad that it’s almost as if secret saboteurs planned it. “I mean, that sounds like something I would design for them to ... make fun of them,” he laughs.

All it needs at this point is “guy cheerleaders and communism,” and it’s ready for launch.

To hear more of Glenn and Stu’s hilarious commentary on MSNBC’s cringey rebrand, watch the clip above.

