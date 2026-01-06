Glenn Beck: Why Trump’s capture of Maduro IS ‘America First’

President Donald Trump’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has shocked the world, but Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes that Trump’s true motive is much bigger than the speculation surrounding it.

“I want to give you a completely, I think, different perspective on what happened in Venezuela. Let me just say this: It is not about the oil. It’s not about drugs. It’s not about terrorism. It’s not about China. It’s not about communism, Marxism, or socialism,” Glenn says. “It’s about all of those things.”

“So, if anybody tells you that this is really all about the oil, just listen to them, because they might have a very good point on the oil thing, and go, ‘OK, well, that’s cute.’ But that’s not all it’s about,” he continues.

What Glenn believes Trump is really doing with this move is “playing to win.”

“And I mean win all of it. Never have I seen this before. Donald Trump has been saying, ‘America First,’ ‘America First’ his entire life. It hasn’t been a slogan. ... It’s his worldview, and it always has been,” Glenn says.

“This is truly about who sets the table and the agenda for the next 100 years. Who’s it going to be? A global government, the Chinese government, AI, some technocratic government, or the American government?” he continues, pointing out that Trump’s latest move is making it much more likely that the ruler will be the last on that list.

“We’re going to look back at this time, assuming that it works, and we’re going to say, ‘That was brilliant.’ Do you know that because of Venezuela, we don’t need the oil? I’m going to get into this here in a second. We don’t need the oil,” Glenn says.

“Do you know that this is the first time since FDR that the world’s resources are now back under American, not control, but in friendly territory, that we’re the ones that dominate not just our oil but the resources?” he continues.

“It wasn’t like that two years ago. A year ago, it wasn’t like that,” he adds.

