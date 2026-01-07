Why the Somali day-care journalist fears arrest in the UK

Journalist Nick Shirley’s name is on the tip of everyone’s tongues after his massive exposé of Somalian day-care fraud plaguing the taxpayers of Minnesota under Tim Walz’s watch — but that’s not the only event he’s covered.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in London,” Shirley tells BlazeTV host John Doyle at AmFest.

“I’ve been to a few of the marches that have been held there. I originally went there just to see what was happening cause I’ve heard of illegal immigration — or mass migration, not even illegal, because a lot of their immigration is legal — but how mass migration has shifted London,” he explains.

“Do you have to worry at all while you’re over there getting that kind of content that, like, the police are going to arrest you for hate speech or something?” Doyle asks.

“Yeah, that’s the thing that’s interesting about being in London. You don’t have to worry about being attacked per se. You have to worry about being arrested for the videos you make inside of London. So, I always film, and then I post them once I get out of London,” Shirley says.

And recently, Shirley has been impressed with the amount of people who have been taking to the streets to protest censorship or mass migration.

“They had, like, over a million people out in the streets of London. That was pretty incredible just to see how many people are actually very, not as much interested, but more so impacted by what’s happening in their country that a million people came out to support,” he explains.

This protest in particular was about both free speech and mass migration.

“Were people more or less happy to see an American over there in support of them?” Doyle asks.

“Very much so, because they say that if it wasn’t for Donald Trump, who knows what would happen with the West,” Shirley says.

“They feel a lot more safe, and they feel like their country is going to be in a lot better position,” he continues, “because Trump does stand for Western values, and he doesn’t want to see these other countries get diminished.”

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.