'You have to be completely out of your f***ing mind': Eric Adams rips into Mamdani aide over white supremacist comment

Just days after the inauguration of democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, his administration is having to face damaging accusations from critics.

Mamdani picked housing rights activist Cea Weaver to join his team, but her past comments equating homeownership to white supremacy have led to widespread condemnation.

'That level of thinking only comes from extreme privilege and total detachment from reality.'

Among those decrying the pick is former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat.

"Homeownership is how immigrants, Black, Brown, and working-class New Yorkers built stability and generational wealth despite every obstacle," Adams wrote on social media.

"You have to be completely out of your f***ing mind to call that 'white supremacy,'" he added. "That level of thinking only comes from extreme privilege and total detachment from reality."

Adams included a screenshot of the questionable post made by Weaver in 2019.

"Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as 'wealth building' public policy," she wrote.

Mamdani rode into the mayor's office on a wave of residents' grievances over high housing costs by promising to extend rent control. Critics of the policy, including many economists, oppose rent control because it leads to abandoned rental units and, paradoxically, higher rents.

In other resurfaced comments, Weaver implied that white people would need to change their relationship to private property for the sake of social justice equity.

RELATED: Mamdani makes bizarre promise on World Cup tickets — and gets wrecked in community note

"I think the reality is, is that for centuries we've really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good," Weaver said in video-recorded comments.

"And transitioning to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of shared equity will require that we think about it differently," she added. "And it will mean that families, especially white families but some [people of color] families who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have."

Mamdani's director of appointments has already resigned over comments on social media deemed anti-Semitic.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!