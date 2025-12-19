'Money hungry Jews': Mamdani appointee abruptly quits after her anti-Semitic online posts resurface

An appointee for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, abruptly resigned after the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey exposed her past anti-Semitic social media posts.

On Wednesday, Mamdani announced that Catherine Almonte Da Costa would be his director of appointments.

'As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation.'

The ADL responded to the nomination by highlighting Da Costa's numerous anti-Jewish online comments.

"Her social media footprint includes posts from more than a decade ago that echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people. ... We appreciate Da Costa has relationships with members of the Jewish community, but her posts require immediate explanation — not just from Ms. Da Costa, but also from the Mayor-Elect," the ADL wrote.

The ADL continued, "Vetting the appointment of city leaders will be Ms. Da Costa's responsibility and the Jewish community deserves to know: 1) Were these comments previously identified by the Mayor-elect's team? If so, why were they excused? 2) What will be the policy of the new Administration if comments like these are discovered during the vetting process?"

The ADL's post included screenshots of three X posts from Da Costa's account, which has since been removed.

Zohran Mamdani. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

"Money hungry Jews smh," Da Costa apparently wrote in January 2011 on then-Twitter, presumably using an abbreviation for "shaking my head," an expression of disapproval.

"Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps," she apparently wrote later that year.

"Far Rockaway train is the Jew train," a third post read from June 2012.

In 2020, Da Costa posted anti-cop sentiments, calling for the defunding of the New York Police Department by $1 billion in the upcoming fiscal year to "get cops out of our schools & subways," the New York Post reported.

L to R: Zohran Mamdani, Jahmila Edwards, Catherine Almonte Da Costa. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Da Costa announced her resignation on Thursday, following the resurfaced posts.

"I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements," Da Costa said. "These statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation."

In a separate statement, she contended that her "tweets from well over a decade ago ... do not in any way, shape, or form reflect who I am or my views and beliefs today."

Mamdani called Da Costa's past remarks "unacceptable," adding that the posts "absolutely do not represent him or the values of his administration."

"Catherine expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted," he added.

