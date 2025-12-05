NYC councilwoman lays into 'rich,' 'entitled' Mamdani voters as mayor-elect plans to leave homeless encampments alone

The incoming socialist mayor of New York City says that he will end the clearing out of homeless encampments in the city once he enters office.

Zohran Mamdani made the comments during his "Hot Chocolate, Frozen Rent" event in Manhattan on Thursday, where he posited that homelessness is a result of "political choice."

'Radical left communists would rather the homeless freeze to death on the streets, live in tents without showers food or medicine than make sure they have PROPER housing.'

"If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you're doing to be a success," he said.

"We are going to take an approach that understands its mission is connecting those New Yorkers to housing, whether it's supportive housing, whether it's rental housing, whatever kind of housing it is," he added. "Because what we have seen is the treatment of homelessness as if it is a natural part of living in this city, when in fact it's more often a reflection of a political choice being made time and time again."

Republican NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov torched Mamdani over the announcement.

"The radical left communists would rather the homeless freeze to death on the streets, live in tents without showers food or medicine than make sure they have PROPER housing and mental health treatment which many of them desperately need," said Vernikov.

While the mainstream media has tried to mischaracterize Mamdani as moderate, he has previously posited that the government might need to ban private property in order to address the housing crisis.

"Mamdani voters are rich entitled liberals who never have to struggle and who believe that leaving the homeless on our streets in their tents is also appropriate PUNISHMENT for our 'intolerant and racist' neighborhoods," Vernikov continued. "BRACE YOURSELVES."

Mamdani shocked many when he won the Democrat nomination in the mayoral race despite being vastly inexperienced to run the massive city. At least one liberal commentator has compared him to Jesus Christ and Martin Luther King Jr.

