THIS is why Trump should send Alejandro Mayorkas to PRISON​

Under Biden and Mayorkas, immigration wasn’t just reopened — it was unleashed.
During President Trump' s first term, Americans were forced to wake up and realize that immigration was a serious problem — and that we were losing who we were and what we stand for as a country.
“And then Biden gets in, who’s this — he’s not even a person. He’s this just sort of like empty vessel ... and what they do immediately with him is not just like turn the immigration spigot back on, it’s supercharged,” BlazeTV host Jonathan “Lomez” Keeperman tells co-host Christopher Rufo on “Rufo & Lomez.”
“OK, we get in Biden’s four years, the equivalent of 12 years of immigration. The preceding 12 years combined ends up equaling what Biden does — another like eight million illegal immigrants,” Lomez says.
“Millions of these get away, they’re not even processing people at the border. ... Alejandro Mayorkas just decides unilaterally, we’re going to start taking in people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, Venezuela, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people basically flying illegal immigrants, paying to fly illegal immigrants into the country to be resettled by these refugee programs,” he continues.
“They’re getting hundreds of millions of dollars from DHS to do this. You have hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minors, OK? We’re just taking in the world. We’re taking in the entire world.”
“And when I say we, I mean Alejandro Mayorkas, who should frankly be in jail and tried for sedition,” he adds.
