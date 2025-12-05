Conservative political group fined $95K after correctly identifying male athletes competing with women in Australia

A traditional gender activist group has been fined in Australia for the "vilification" of two transgender-identifying males who competed in women's sports.

The Binary Australia advocacy group was found guilty in August of identifying the athletes and exposing them to ridicule and hatred from critics of the transgender agenda.

'Women have effectively been erased from law and attempts to advocate regarding public policy are shut down for the sake of the feelings of a few.'

Binary Australia spokeswoman Kirralie Smith said the fine was an infringement on her free speech rights and said the group would appeal the ruling.

"It is disappointing that the word 'woman' has been redefined to include males and that the words 'violence' & 'vilification' have been applied to speaking the truth about information in the public domain," she wrote on social media.

"Australians should be very concerned about their freedoms," she added. "Women have effectively been erased from law and attempts to advocate regarding public policy are shut down for the sake of the feelings of a few."

Transgender activist Heather Corkhill of Equality Australia praised the ruling and accused Smith's group of inciting hatred and violence.

"These women were subjected to horrendous harassment online, including being publicly identified, outed, and misgendered," Corkhill said of the male athletes.

"People who target vulnerable minorities to incite hatred and fear need to be called out and stopped," she added. "Smith and her supporters are out of step with the law, out of step with community values, and out of step with modern Australia."

The 95K in Australian dollars equates to about 63K U.S. dollars.

"Males should never be permitted to participate in female sport. As a registered third-party political campaigner and a woman, I should have the right to advocate for this without being penalized," Smith continued.

"The law might state men can be women, but it defies the laws of nature and cannot be sustained," she added. "Nothing will steal my joy in knowing that I am a woman and no male ever will be. I am proud to stand for truth and reality."

