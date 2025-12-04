'F**king horrific': Liberals melt down after largest girl youth group in UK bans trans-identifying boys

The Girlguiding organization of the U.K. announced reluctantly that it would no longer allow transgender-identifying boys from joining the organization, and many on the left are imploding.

The association is a part of the global Scout Movement that includes the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in the U.S.

'This is yet another horrible act of violence against the most vulnerable trans people for which the government is ultimately responsible.'

In its statement posted on Tuesday, the group said that the decision was made after a Supreme Court decision related to sex and gender.

"From today, 2 December, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing trans girls and young women will no longer be able to join Girlguiding," the group said. "This is a decision we would have preferred not to make, and we know that this may be upsetting for members of our community."

The organization serves about 300,000 girls in groups named Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers.

"Girlguiding believes strongly in inclusion, and we will continue to support young people and adults in marginalized groups," they added. "Over the next few months, we will explore opportunities to champion this value and actively support young people who need us."

Many on the left were outraged over the announcement.

"This is f**king horrific. The statement makes it clear that they don't actually want to do this, but feel they have no choice given the current climate and the fact a legal challenge would take more resources than they have. Transphobia: harming children since forever," said one account on the X platform.

"Enjoy living on the side of the far right, Nazis, and the worst misogynists in society ... I'm sure history will look kindly on that," he added in a second post.

"This just made me burst into tears. It's pure cruelty," replied another user, who identified as queer.

Tammy Hymas, the policy lead for the TransActual group, decried the decision.

"It's awful that an organization, which would happily be inclusive and has been for many years, is being forced to exclude young trans girls by adults with bigotries and institutional power," Hymas said. "There is no problem being solved here, only harm being done."

Hymas went on to call it an act of violence.

"This is yet another horrible act of violence against the most vulnerable trans people for which the government is ultimately responsible," she added. "Another trauma that will leave a generation of young LGBTQ+ people scarred for life."

"F**k @Girlguiding. I'm absolutely f**king fuming and absolute ashamed to be part of an organization which can make such exclusive and divisive decisions," another user replied on social media.

