Mike Lindell has filed to run for governor in Minnesota — against Tim Walz

The famous CEO and founder of MyPillow has filed to run for governor in Minnesota in what would be a challenge to current Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Mike Lindell told CBS News that he wasn't "100% sure" that he was running yet and would make a more definite announcement in the next week.

'We are doing our due diligence, and so far things are looking very good!'

Walz, who unsuccessfully ran for vice president in 2024, has already announced his intention to run for re-election for a third term.

Lindell has been outspoken in his support for President Donald Trump and has used his wealth and fame to promote the president's policies. He had hinted at a possible run for governor and said he would campaign as a Republican.

"We are doing our due diligence, and so far things are looking very good!" he said earlier this year.

"I will certainly be adding securing our elections to my platform! We polled Minnesota, and 'secure our elections' was the #3 concern!" he continued.

Aside from his successful pillow company, Lindell is known for pushing the theory that electronic election machines rigged the 2020 election for then-candidate Joe Biden. He was later sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion in damages from the accusations, as well as by Smartmatic.

Lindell had been defiant when Dominion first made its legal threat.

"I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election," he said at the time.

Lindell was ordered to pay $2.3 million to a former Dominion executive for damages stemming from accusations of election-fixing from the pillow entrepreneur.

The self-made multimillionaire has admitted to previously being addicted to crack before building his successful business.

He has also admitted to losing much of his wealth through spending to spread his theories about the election and also in court costs to defend himself against legal challenges.

"I'm in ruins," Lindell said in April during a legal hearing via Zoom where he was ordered to pay more than $53K to Smartmatic.

"I borrowed everything I can. Nobody will lend me any money anymore," Lindell added. "I can't turn back time ... but I will tell you, I don't have any money."

Walz, meanwhile, has fallen in polling and is supported by the same percentage of voters as those who oppose him. The Democrat has also faced intense criticism for allegedly helping cover up massive fraud by Minnesotans, including many in the Somali community.

