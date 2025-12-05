Go home, gov! Halle Berry slams fake feminist Gavin's presidential run

Did Halle Berry just go MAGA?

Sadly no. But the Oscar-winner did take a strong stand against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chances at becoming the next U.S. president.

Did Berry cite his abominable record in the Golden State? His silly social media memes designed to out-Trump Trump? His state’s abysmal record on homelessness, gas prices, and more?

Maybe she cited those super-creepy leg crosses?

Nope. The actress is anti-Newsom due to a single bill that she feels could help menopausal women. Turns out Newsom doesn’t support the Menopause Care Equity Act, which would have, according to Time, “ensured insurance coverage for evidence-based treatments and required physician training: practical, cost-effective steps backed by leading medical experts.”

"And with the way he's overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

Meanwhile some heavy Hollywood hitters are flooding the zone for Newsom’s 2028 presidential campaign because, as they see it, he’s a “fighter.”

Now if he could only fight on behalf of his fellow Californians ...

Mad Maddow

Rachel Maddow gets the big bucks for a reason. She’s the biggest draw on her low-rated MS NOW network, and she’s as stubborn as the proverbial mule.

How stubborn? You know that Russian collusion hoax she helped peddle for far too long? Well she’s still living in a pre-Mueller Report world. In fact, her recent appearance on “The Late Show” was hilarious for all the wrong reasons.

“I don’t know what Putin has on [Trump], but he works for Putin, and it’s an embarrassment to this country.”

Stephen Colbert, to the shock of no one, didn’t correct the MS NOW anchor. The only surprise from the segment was that neither Colbert nor Maddow brought up the “very fine people” hoax for good measure ...

King of cringe

This prince isn’t a fan of kings.

Prince Harry also visited “The Late Show” this week, and he proved a quick study on the show’s demographic. Think TDS sufferers and shut-ins. Except Meghan Markle’s lesser half couldn’t even get the show’s audience on his side.

Harry pretended to interrupt Colbert’s nightly monologue Wednesday. The two exchanged a few words, including how Harry wanted to endear himself to Americans by starring in a Christmas movie. Besides, he argued, Americans are obsessed with royalty.

Colbert scoffed at the idea, setting up this droll quip.

“Really? I heard you elected a king,” Harry said.

The crowd, to everyone’s shock, booed and groaned. That response was brutal, but imagine the reaction he got when he returned home ...

Goin' 'South'

Did Cartman’s creators lose their nerve?

We all know that Trey Parker and Matt Stone cast aside decades of apolitical comedy to skewer Trump this season on “South Park.”

You never go the full “Saturday Night Live.” But they did.

Now Parker and Stone are wrestling with a long-delayed project described as a “slave comedy.” The film’s original premise had a black slave re-enactor learning that his white girlfriend’s family once owned slaves in the pre-Civil War South.

It’s a provocative setup, the kind that the “South Park” duo once would tackle sans fear. But now? The pair just signed a billion-plus deal with Paramount, and their TDS-themed “South Park” season has made them beloved in the media and the DNC. (But we repeat ourselves.)

Would they risk that love and affection by creating an unwoke comedy?

Regardless, the film is troubled, to say the least. The title was originally slated for a 2025 release, but now the best-case scenario will have it land in theaters in 2027. That’s assuming they get the actual film done. A new report suggests major reshoots are in order.

Let’s hope for their sake they didn’t “put a chick in it! Make her lame and gay!”

Wong turn

BD Wong made a tasteless joke on social media.

Never mind that the vast majority of people missed it completely. And a good portion of that group is probably asking themselves, "BD who?"

As a woke revolution hold-out, the veteran actor is determined to grovel like it's 2020 and so posted this overwrought gesture of self-flagellation:

As most people in hot water do, I deleted it for Damage Control but it’s out there & continues to hurt & disappoint & I’m really sorry about the hurt part. Super dumb, but I tried to follow the "Wrong Answers Only" prompt with the wrongest answer. This succeeded only in that it was Super Wrong. I know nobody gets a free pass. I’m sorry if this #wtfbd moment tarnished any respect you may’ve had for me. & thanks if you advocate for an internet that’s safe for everybody.

Apologies are fine. He trafficked in a crude gag on social media, and some people didn’t get the joke or appreciate the irreverent tone.

Still can we stop pretending that we can be “hurt” by a tacky or tasteless joke? Or do we need to keep up the Apology ToursTM in perpetuity?

Foot in mouth

Did Paul Dano forget to be kind and rewind his VHS tape?

Former video store clerk turned Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino unloaded on Dano in ways that you just don’t do in Hollywood circles.

Here’s what the “Inglourious Basterds” director said about Dano, best known for films like “There Will Be Blood,” “The Batman,” and “Love and Mercy.”

"And the flaw [in ‘There Will Be Blood’] is Paul Dano," Tarantino said. "Obviously it's supposed to be a two-hander, and it's also so drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander. ... He is weak sauce, man. He's a weak sister.”

It could be worse. Tarantino could have said Dano has ugly feet.