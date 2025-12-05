Marvel star's racist Tinseltown tantrum: 'Put some asians in literally anything right now'

Actor Simu Liu is begging Hollywood studios for more race-based casting — specifically, his race.

The Chinese-born, Canada-raised Liu recently took to social media to share a collage of screenshots of some of his fellow Asian actors lamenting how hard it is to land leading roles.

"Put some asians in literally anything right now," Liu added as commentary. "The amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is f**king appalling."

'We’re fighting a deeply prejudiced system. And most days it SUCKS.'

White on rice

Citing Hollywood's apparent fear that Asian-centric films are "risky," Lui pointed out the success of movies like his 2022 Marvel debut, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," as well as 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians," which grossed $174 million in 2018 against a $30 million budget.

"No asian actor has ever lost a studio even close to 100 million dollars," Liu ranted. "But a white dude will lose 200 million TWICE and roll right into the next tentpole lead. We’re fighting a deeply prejudiced system. And most days it SUCKS."

Chinese checkers

Liu’s cries of systemic discrimination did not receive the eager welcome they might have just a few years ago.

On X, investigative journalist Robby Starbuck noted that the film industry in Liu's native China largely employs Chinese actors.

"Almost none are White. Is that some kind of unfair prejudice too?" he asked. "No, it's not."

As Fandom Pulse reported, others mocked Liu's apparent recycling of "woke talking points from 2018."

Another reader stated, "Speaking as an asian: representation does not matter. Good stories matter. The right casting for the roles matter. Good acting matters."

Asian persuasion

Back on Threads, however, Liu received a plethora of support from women who agreed that more Asian men should be in lead roles.

"The stories of Asians in the US go deep ... the stories deserve to be told," wrote Karen Johnstone.

While Jayne Nelson added, "I swear it's slipping back to 'third henchman from the left in a big fight scene' and COME ON. It's not the 1980s anymore."

One of the actors cited in the original post Liu shared was "The Good Place" star Manny Jacinto, who complained about being cut out of a Tom Cruise movie in 2024.

"It's up to us — Asian-Americans, people of color — to be that [for ourselves]," Jacinto said at the time. "We can't wait for somebody else to do it. If we want bigger stories out there, we have to make them for ourselves."

The other actors cited as making remarks were John Cho ("Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle"), and Daniel Dae Kim ("Lost").

