Macaulay Culkin just revealed his secret plot for another 'Home Alone' movie

Beloved former child star Macaulay Culkin revealed he has an "elevator pitch" idea about another possible "Home Alone" movie.

Culkin is currently making the rounds on his "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin" tour and revealed during a recent stop that — unlike "Home Alone" director Chris Columbus — he is not opposed to doing a sequel to the Christmas movie.

'I'm not completely allergic to it, the right thing.'

Culkin admitted he "wouldn't be completely allergic" to reprising his role as Kevin McCallister, Variety reported, but said any form of a sequel would "have to be just right."

At that point, the 45-year-old divulged he "kind of had this idea" on how a new movie could play out.

Like father, like son?

"I'm either a widower or a divorcee. I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard, and I'm not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out. [Kevin's son] won't let me in ... and he's the one setting traps for me," the actor explained.

The star said that the iconic "Home Alone" house would be "some sort of metaphor for" the relationship between him and his son, with his character trying to "get let back into son's heart."

He added, "That's the closest elevator pitch that I have. I'm not completely allergic to it, the right thing."

Keep the change

The comments are the latest sign that the once publicity-shy Culkin has embraced his child-star past.

In 2018, Culkin became Kevin for a Google Assistant ad, using the app to make purchases and manage the thermostat in his house.

Culkin also appeared in a series of videos for YouTube channel Cinemassacre around that same time, playing and reviewing the video games that featured his on-screen characters.

'That thing I did'

In 2025, Culkin said that he has been showing his own children his old movies recently and that he was no longer bothered by the idea that his films are still popular.

"I think for a while, you know, when you're a teenager and [in] your 20s and stuff like that, it's like, 'Ah, just they keep on talking about that thing I did.' Now, it's like, 'Oh! They're still talking about that thing I did.' ... I enjoy my legacy," he told Yahoo Entertainment.

For Christmas season 2025, Culkin also paid homage to his "Home Alone" role in a commercial for an in-home care service.

1990's "Home Alone" and 1992's "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" have grossed more than $450 million over their lifespan.

"Home Alone 3," which did not feature Culkin, grossed just $30 million.