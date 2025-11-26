Male, 58, points gun at 12-year-old girls singing Christmas carols door-to-door, police say

A 58-year-old Maryland male pointed a gun at 12-year-old girls who were going door-to-door singing Christmas carols Saturday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Southern District officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive in Annapolis, police said.

'... loud and belligerent behavior ...'

The investigation revealed three girls were going door-to-door in the area, singing Christmas carols, when the suspect at one of the homes pointed a firearm at them from a window inside his residence, police said.

The suspect — identified as Paul Brian Susie — was located and taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault and related charges, police said.

The firearm, a 40-caliber Glock handgun, was recovered, police said.

WJZ-TV said it all started after the girls knocked on Susie's door. Citing charging documents it obtained, the station said the carolers ran away after seeing him pointing a gun at them from a bay window.

Susie admitted he was the man involved in the incident, the station said, citing documents. Officers located the loaded gun in a safe, WJZ added.

Susie also was charged with reckless endangerment as well as one count of wearing and carrying a handgun while under the influence, the station said, citing the Banner.

WJZ said an officer wrote the following in charging documents:

Given Susie's reckless behavior in pointing a loaded firearm at a group of nonthreatening 12-year-olds he could clearly see on his well-lit stoop, his loud and belligerent behavior during my conversation with him, and his admission of consuming an alcoholic beverage, I know through my training, knowledge, and experience Susie was likely under the influence.

Susie was released from custody after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond, the station said, adding that he is due back in court Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

