Male, 58, points gun at 12-year-old girls singing Christmas carols door-to-door, police say
November 26, 2025
The suspect reportedly was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and one count of wearing and carrying a handgun while under the influence.
A 58-year-old Maryland male pointed a gun at 12-year-old girls who were going door-to-door singing Christmas carols Saturday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Southern District officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive in Annapolis, police said.
'... loud and belligerent behavior ...'
The investigation revealed three girls were going door-to-door in the area, singing Christmas carols, when the suspect at one of the homes pointed a firearm at them from a window inside his residence, police said.
The suspect — identified as Paul Brian Susie — was located and taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault and related charges, police said.
The firearm, a 40-caliber Glock handgun, was recovered, police said.
RELATED: Church of England reportedly urges clergy to alter Christmas carols to avoid offensive lyrics. But church has different view.
WJZ-TV said it all started after the girls knocked on Susie's door. Citing charging documents it obtained, the station said the carolers ran away after seeing him pointing a gun at them from a bay window.
Susie admitted he was the man involved in the incident, the station said, citing documents. Officers located the loaded gun in a safe, WJZ added.
Susie also was charged with reckless endangerment as well as one count of wearing and carrying a handgun while under the influence, the station said, citing the Banner.
WJZ said an officer wrote the following in charging documents:
Given Susie's reckless behavior in pointing a loaded firearm at a group of nonthreatening 12-year-olds he could clearly see on his well-lit stoop, his loud and belligerent behavior during my conversation with him, and his admission of consuming an alcoholic beverage, I know through my training, knowledge, and experience Susie was likely under the influence.
Susie was released from custody after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond, the station said, adding that he is due back in court Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
