Is Western civilization really doomed — or does history show a path forward?

Anyone who’s been paying attention knows that Western civilization is on the brink of collapse. The values that built it have been ripped up and condemned as antiquated, imperialist, or white supremacist.

But instead of despairing, Westerners ought to take heart in one trait the West has exemplified time and again: resilience.

Historian Allen Guelzo, co-author of “The Golden Thread” book series, tells BlazeTV host Steve Deace that “unlike other civilizations, which have risen, reached a certain peak, and then gone rapidly into decline, the Western tradition ... has shown a remarkable resilience to rise, to falter, to look like it’s about to slide downwards maybe into the abyss of forgetfulness, but yet somehow finding the way to recover itself.”

This bouncing back has happened over and over again, Guelzo says.

“We had a moment like that at the end of the Roman Empire when it appeared that we were about to disappear into what is commonly called the Dark Ages,” he recaps.

It happened again after the Black Plague of the 1300s wiped out “two-thirds of the European population” and again after the Thirty Years’ War left so much death and chaos in its wake, it appeared that “violence and power were about to stamp out any notion of law and inquiry.”

In more recent years, the West faced two World Wars and the greatest genocide in Western history.

And yet, in all of these cases, “there was something which bounced back in this Western tradition,” Guelzo remarks optimistically.

Today, we stand at yet another "civilizational moment” where destruction is knocking at our door.

Guelzo is hopeful our future will mirror our resilient past, but for that to happen, people — especially younger generations — must cultivate an interest in history.

“History itself tells us who we have been. What we are today is what we were in the past,” he says. “The great Marcus Tullius Cicero ... once said that anyone who remained ignorant of their history was condemned perpetually to live as a child, and I think that’s true.”

“The Golden Thread” series, which Guelzo co-authored with former Harvard history professor James Hankins, are exactly the kind of books that will spark an interest in Western history.

“It is a good deal more than just long lists of names, dates, places — which is the kind of thing that most people tell me they dread about history,” Guelzo laughs. “These books are also full of ideas; they are full of philosophy; they are full of art; they are full of great paintings; they are full of music.”

“It’s full of color. It’s full of life. It’s full of acknowledgments that the Western tradition has sometimes put its foot down wrongly. It’s made mistakes. People have suffered for that, and yet, even with that, the vitality of that tradition has been one of recovery; it has been one of uplift; it has been one that promotes human flourishing,” he adds.

It is this knowledge that can save Western civilization from collapse, Guelzo tells Deace.

“We can save it because it has been saved before.”

