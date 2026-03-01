10 underrated New Testament names for your baby

The New Testament didn’t just shape Christian belief — it shaped early Christian life. And with it came a set of names that feel surprisingly modern and usable, even if most of them never made it into mainstream naming culture.

Here are 10 New Testament names worth a second look.

1. Phoebe

Romans 16:1-2

Phoebe was a deaconess in the early church and the trusted courier of Paul’s letter to the Romans — likely the first person to read and explain it.

Her name means “bright” or “radiant.” Familiar today, but often disconnected from its biblical roots.

Famous Phoebes: Phoebe Cates, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

2. Silas

Acts 15–18

Silas was a missionary companion of Paul, sharing imprisonment and persecution during the church’s earliest expansion.

Derived from Silvanus, meaning “wood” or “forest,” Silas is biblical without sounding overtly religious.

Famous Silases: Silas Robertson, Silas Marner (fictional)

3. Clement

Philippians 4:3

Mentioned briefly by Paul, Clement later becomes associated with Clement of Rome, one of the earliest Christian leaders outside Scripture.

The name means “gentle” or “merciful,” with strong early-church pedigree.

Famous Clements: Clement Attlee (British prime minister)

4. Justus

Acts 1:23; Colossians 4:11

Justus appears multiple times in the New Testament as a respected believer and associate of Paul.

Meaning “just” or “righteous,” the name is sturdy, Roman, and underused.

Famous Justuses: Justus von Liebig (chemist)

5. Junia

Romans 16:7

Junia is praised by Paul as “outstanding among the apostles,” making her one of the most intriguing figures in the early church.

Her name is Roman, elegant, and only recently rediscovered by modern readers.

Famous Junias: Mostly confined to antiquity

6. Aquila

Acts 18

Aquila, alongside his wife Priscilla, was a teacher and missionary who helped instruct Apollos.

The name means “eagle.” Strong, Roman, and distinctive.

Famous Aquilas: Aquila Kyros (composer)

7. Rhoda

Acts 12

Rhoda is the servant girl who famously forgets to open the door for Peter because she’s too excited about announcing his arrival.

Her name means “rose.” Brief appearance, lasting charm.

Famous Rhodas: Rhoda Janzen (author)

8. Apphia

Philemon

Apphia is greeted by Paul as a respected member of the church, likely a leader within her household.

Soft, domestic, and genuinely rare.

Famous Apphias: None — true deep cut

9. Tertius

Romans 16:22

Tertius is the scribe who physically wrote Paul’s letter to the Romans and signs the letter himself.

The name literally means “third.” Historically fascinating, practically bold.

Famous Tertii: Mostly confined to antiquity

10. Sosthenes (most uncommon)

Acts 18; 1 Corinthians 1:1

Sosthenes appears as a synagogue leader who later becomes a Christian associate of Paul.

The name means “of safe strength.” Impressive, ancient, and very much for the brave.

Famous Sosthenes: Almost exclusively ancient figures

