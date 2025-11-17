Actor Jon Voight calls on Trump to 'terminate' election of Mamdani in NYC

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight released a video calling on the president to take action to prevent the newly elected socialist mayor from imposing his destructive policies on New York City.

Zohran Mamdani surprised many by winning the Democratic nomination in the mayoral primary election and then went on to easily win the office in November. The socialist Democrat garnered 50.4% of the vote over runner-up Andrew Cuomo, who got support from 41.6%.

'The blood, sweat, and tears that the city of New York was built on will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology. This is now the most dangerous time for our citizens of New York.'

Critics are warning that Mamdani's extremist socialist policies will worsen the plight of NYC residents, but Voight says the threat is so severe that President Donald Trump should address it.

"The mayor that has taken over New York City is a Muslim who is going to take down the 'city that never sleeps,'" he began on the video posted to social media.

"The city of life's dreams, this city that our ancestors brought forth in prosperity and greatness and liberty. This city will turn into a forbidden place of darkness, the blood, sweat, and tears that the city of New York was built on will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology. This is now the most dangerous time for our citizens of New York," he added.

Voight went on to say that the mayor has no right to dictate socialist rules for the city that would take away citizens' rights.

"This must be stopped, and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately," he continued.

"You, the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city to this communist fool. We, the people, must stand for the greatest nation’s purpose — the honor of our flag, the red, white, and blue — and for which it stands, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all," Voight added.

He then pleaded with the president to take action.

"We the people have put our trust in the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. He, and only he, can stop this horror as this mayor, Mamdani, will try to destroy New York’s wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city."

"Let this be a warning to the people — and may God bless," Voight concluded.

The 86-year-old has been a passionate Trump supporter, and in 2019, the president awarded him the National Medal of Arts.

