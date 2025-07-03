Rolling Stone is getting crushed online for trying to whitewash controversies around Zohran Mamdani

The political world recoiled in shock when a relatively unknown left-wing politician defeated Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for the mayor's office in New York City.

More and more damaging policies and statements from Zohran Mamdani have resurfaced since then, but Rolling Stone magazine has rode in on a white horse in an attempt to save him from the slings and arrows of outrageous criticism.

'It's shocking to see the lengths that many in the media will go to lie about an Antisemitic mayoral candidate. Rolling Stone should stick to rock & roll.'

The outlet claims that many of the rumors about Mamdani are the result of "Islamophobic hate" and set out to defend his honor. Among two of the more dubious claims was a defense of Mamdani trying to characterize the slogan "Globalize the Intifada" as a cry for equality, when many consider it to be a support of violence against Jews.

The article also defends him from accusations that he's communist on the basis that he's only a socialist that wants to drastically expand social programs in the city and said that billionaires shouldn't exist.

The outlet was immediately criticized for trying to whitewash the controversy plaguing his campaign.

"Rolling Stone: What does seizing the means of production mean to you? Who owns the buildings that he proposes to devalue through rent control? How much of other peoples [sic] money should he have the right to steal and dispense? Help me with the misinformation I gather, from listening to him," wrote CEO Rick Rule.

"Zohran Mamdani supports BDS, defends globalizing the intifada, and blames the Israeli victims for the October 7th massacre. It's shocking to see the lengths that many in the media will go to lie about an Antisemitic mayoral candidate. Rolling Stone should stick to rock & roll," said Newsweek contributor Joel Petlin.

"Bullcrap. Rolling stone has been on the wrong side of history throughout its existence. The fact that you want to whitewash genocidal proclamations, against Jews no less, says everything we want to know. Globalize the intifada is a rallying cry to attack Jews. Period. Do some honest research before you publish this rubbish," responded surgeon Alan Malki.

"Rolling Stone doing panicked Baghdad Bob propaganda in defense of Mamdani tells you the revelations about him are breaking through to voters even in Democratic circles," said another critic.

Others mocked Rolling Stone by bringing up their fawning coverage of Islamist murderer and terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev from 2013.

The fate of New York City will be decided in the ballot box in November when Mamdani faces incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo again, and the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

If the socialist Mamdani is victorious, he will become the first Muslim and the first Indian-American mayor of the Big Apple.

