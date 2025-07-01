Mark Levin predicts 3 things that will happen if New York elects Zohran Mamdani

On June 24, Zohran Mamdani, a socialist Muslim, declared victory in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary.

Supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mamdani proudly backs the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, celebrates the phrase "globalize the intifada,” and proposes radically socialist policies, including rent freezes, city-owned grocery stores, and a Department of Community Safety to reduce reliance on police.

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” Mark Levin predicted what’s going to happen to New York City if Mamdani becomes the mayor.

1. Depopulation

Given that New York is the “city with the biggest population of Jews of any other city on the face of the earth — even Tel Aviv [and] Jerusalem” — chances are New York’s Jewish population will flee, says Levin.

But it’s not just Jews who will depart.

“A lot of people are going to leave,” he predicts. “It's going to depopulate; businesses will depopulate and leave, and who will fill the void? The radical Islamic elements in our country and perhaps throughout the world — they’ll now find New York City to be a draw.”

“Our greatest city, our biggest financial center” will be repopulated “by Marxist Islamists.”

2. One step further in the plan to collapse America from within

There has long been a plan by Islamist powers to collapse the West. Sometimes, this manifests in terrorist attacks, like 9/11, but more often than not, it looks like infiltration.

Attacking America from within “is something the Hamas front group CAIR [Council on American-Islamic Relations] has preached over and over and over again,” says Levin.

Lax immigration policies have paved the way for this plan to unfold. Open borders allowed for untold numbers of American-hating Islamists to pour into the country and promote their intifada worldview, which is predicated on the death of the West – hence why it’s not uncommon to hear “Death to America” chants at pro-Palestine rallies.

This has been the plan since 1993, when there was “a meeting of Hamas-supporting individuals in the Marriott hotel next to the Philadelphia airport,” says Levin. That’s where “they hatched their strategy” to create CAIR, which was intentionally designed to bring Islamic revolution to American soil under the guise of an “Americanized, Westernized type of ... civil rights group.”

“That’s exactly what it’s done,” he laments.

If elected, Mamdani, who was funded to the tune of $100,000 by CAIR, is one step further in the Islamist plan to collapse the West.

“Can you imagine what this guy would do as mayor?” Levin asks.

3. England 2.0

Under Mamdani, New York could very well become a replica of England, which has seen the death of much of its British culture thanks to the influx of Islamic migrants.

“In many, many of the most significant cities and towns in England, even though the Muslim population represents ... about 15% of the population, they have Muslim mayors because they have had open borders,” says Levin, who also points to the scandal in which “rape gangs” comprised largely of “Pakistani men” targeted “white English girls.”

“If you went to London or some place in England 20 years ago, you wouldn't recognize it today,” he says.

If Mamdani becomes mayor, New York may suffer the same fate.

To hear more of Levin’s predictions and analysis, watch the clip above.

