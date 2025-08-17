'Unsettling': Former teacher pleads guilty to 21 felony counts of child sex crimes against girl

A former sixth-grade teacher in Ohio has pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts of child sex crimes against an underage girl and now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Stefanie Erin Kellenberger, 40, recently pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree felony sexual battery and 17 counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Richland County Common Pleas Court records.

'This news may be unsettling, especially for families with children in our schools.'

According to the Mansfield News Journal, Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson said, "You had been a teacher. She had been a student. But at the time these occurred, you were not her teacher, and she was not your student."

State prosecutors informed the court that there was “no use of force” in Kellenberger’s sexual abuse.

"Consent was never an issue in this case," James Mayer III, Kellenberger's defense attorney, stated. "It's an age thing."

Mayer reportedly pointed out that his client had no legal issues before this case.

Bryan Dove, an assistant prosecutor for Richland County, alleged that Kellenberger began grooming the girl when she was just 13 years old and that the child sex abuse began when the victim turned 14.

"The relationship continued until the age of consent,” Dove told the judge.

Ohio law declares that 16 years old is the age of consent.

Kellenberger allegedly sexually abused the girl at her home in Shelby, according to the New York Post. Prosecutors claimed Kellenberger committed child sexual abuse between February 2020 and October 2021, the Richland Source said.

The victim allegedly asked that Kellenberger serve three years in prison, but the judge reportedly said that the sentence was too lenient for the severity of the crimes.

The Post said prosecutors presented Kellenberger with two options: 12 years flat prison time or 15 years with the possibility of judicial release after 10 years.

The disgraced teacher reportedly chose the second option when she pleaded guilty, court documents show.

Kellenberger also must register as a Tier 3 sex offender, court papers said. She was ordered to have no contact with minors and forfeit her teaching license forever.

Dove noted, "The victim is relieved to not have to testify. That's why we entered into this agreement with the defendant."

Kellenberger was a sixth-grade English and language arts teacher at Shelby City Schools at the time of her crimes.

Shelby City Schools Superintendent Michael Browning sent a letter to parents in October 2024 regarding the accusations against Kellenberger.

“As a follow-up to the communication sent on March 4, 2024, I have been informed that the staff member placed on administrative leave following serious allegations has been arrested, and criminal charges have been brought against them,” Browning stated, according to a separate story by the Richland Source. "This news may be unsettling, especially for families with children in our schools."

Browning added that "we have been in touch with the district’s legal counsel and are awaiting further guidance. As shared previously, the staff member was immediately placed on leave and has had no contact with students or staff since the investigation began."

The Mansfield News Journal in a separate story reported that Kellenberger resigned in October 2024 "due to personal reasons."

Superintendent Browning said at the time, "She is no longer an employee. We're going to move on."

Kellenberger's photo was still visible on the Shelby City Schools website on Friday morning.

Kellenberger is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 6, according to court records.

