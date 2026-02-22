'LOTS OF WINNING!!!' Trump praises America's historic hockey victory at Winter Olympics

President Donald Trump showered the United States men's hockey team with praise Sunday for its historic victory at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The men's hockey team took home the gold for the first time in 46 years after Jack Hughes scored the winning goal over Canada in overtime. It was the first American gold-medal effort in men's Olympic hockey since the "Miracle on Ice" squad improbably won it all in 1980. Trump himself hosted that iconic team at the White House in December.

'I'm so proud to be American.'

"Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team," Trump said in a Truth Social Post. "THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!"

"LOTS OF WINNING!!!" Trump added.

A teary-eyed Hughes patriotically praised the United States moments after the historic win, saying how proud he is to be an American.

"This is all about our country right now," Hughes said. "I love the U.S.A. I love my teammates. It's unbelievable."

He added that "the U.S.A. hockey brotherhood is so strong, and we had so much support from ex-players. I'm so proud to be American today."

"Unreal game by our team," Hughes also noted. "Just a ballsy, gutsy win. That's American hockey right there. That's a great Canadian team, but we're U.S.A. We're so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country."

Hughes' brother Quinn scored an overtime goal to beat Sweden 2-1 Wednesday, which advanced the U.S. men's hockey team to the semifinals. Quinn Hughes remarked after the contest, "I love the U.S., and it's the greatest country in the world. So [I'm] happy to represent it here with these guys."

Adding to the theatrics, the U.S. women's hockey team also won Olympic gold, also beating Canada in the finals — and also in overtime — by a 2-1 score Thursday.

