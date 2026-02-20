'It's the greatest country in the world': USA hockey's Quinn Hughes praises America after epic win

American fans have been waiting for an athlete to come out in full support of the red, white, and blue during the Olympics.

After a string of athletes have denigrated U.S. law enforcement, criticized the current administration, and even switched teams to compete for China, viewers have been looking for a hero to celebrate at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

'Happy to represent it here with these guys.'

Enter Quinn Hughes, a 26-year-old Florida native who plays for the NHL's Minnesota Wild. Hughes scored an overtime goal to beat Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday, advancing Team USA to the semifinals.

After the game, NBC News sports editor Greg Rosenstein posted an interview with Hughes following his heroic performance. In the video, a reporter asks Hughes about the mass of American flags in the audience during the game and how it felt hearing the crowd chant "U-S-A!"

"What's that atmosphere like?" the journalist asked.

"It's special," Hughes replied. "I love the U.S., and it's the greatest country in the world. So [I'm] happy to represent it here with these guys."

The defenseman added, "It's really special."

RELATED: NBC apologizes for calling female skier 'she'

The Olympics has been, unfortunately, shrouded in vitriolic political statements, which have included American figure skater Amber Glenn saying her "human rights" were at risk because of President Trump.

Half-American, half-British athlete Gus Kenworthy brazenly posted a photo in early February in which it appeared he had urinated in snow to spell out "F**k ICE," referring to immigration enforcement officers.

Politics even hit Olympic venues when a boutique hotel in Milan, set to host American athletes, changed its name from Ice House to Winter House. The name was allegedly changed to ensure that it remained "a private space free of distractions."

RELATED: Skier Hunter Hess changes tune after saying he has 'mixed emotions' about representing USA: 'I love my country'

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Hughes' goal came on the eve of the USA women's hockey team winning an overtime game of their own. On Thursday, the ladies beat Canada 2-1 in what could end up being the first of two Canada vs. USA finals.

The American men play Slovakia on Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET. If they beat the Slovaks and Canada beats Finland (also on Friday), the USA and Canada would meet for a gold medal showdown, which airs Sunday, February 22, at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Canada's last gold in men's ice hockey was in 2014, the country's third in four Olympics. Two of those wins came over the United States.

The U.S. has not won gold since the notable 1980 "Miracle" team in Lake Placid.

The United States has the third-most gold medals in men's hockey, tied with Sweden with two. The Soviet Union/Russia and Canada both have nine.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!