When Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess used his platform at the Olympics to bash President Donald Trump, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales pointed out that “you don’t actually have to represent this country.”

“There is one Olympian who took that very seriously, actually, which was Eileen Gu,” Gonzales comments. “So, she at the time expressed her support for Hunter Hess.”

“You’ll notice by her last name, Gu, she’s competing for China, but that’s not the whole story. She’s actually American-born, and she entered the conversation, and she slammed Trump. She told the Atlantic, ‘I’m sorry that the headline is eclipsing that the Olympics has to be so unrelated to the spirit of the games,’” she continues.

“She was born in America. She was raised in San Francisco. She trained in this country with U.S. ski and snowboard. She was educated by Stanford University, which is probably why she’s such a dips**t, and she is competing in her second Olympic games representing China,” she explains.

Gu reportedly has an American father and a Chinese mother who was a first-generation Chinese immigrant to the United States.

“She has been afforded all of these luxuries from this country, and she chose to take her talents over to the Chinese Communist Party, where they do unspeakable things to innocent civilians, and on top of that has made millions in endorsements from her decision to represent China instead of the United States,” Gonzales says.

“So, it’s like $23 million that she’s making from going off and representing China. How absolutely disgusting can you be?” she asks.

“She’s walking around with all of these luxuries from America. And then she turns around and takes her talents that she was able to achieve from us and takes them to China. And then on top of that ... wants to lecture us on Donald Trump and ICE,” she adds.

