NBC apologizes for calling female skier 'she'

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'NBC Sports takes this matter seriously.'
The Olympic skier at the center of a "misgendering" scandal has not publicly claimed to be offended. But one media outlet is apologizing profusely anyway.
'We apologize to Elis and our viewers.'
Swedish skier Elis Lundholm competed in freestyle skiing women's moguls on Wednesday but believes she is a man.
According to the Associated Press, Lundholm was "assigned female at birth and identifies as a man."
However, the Swedish ski team also told the outlet the athlete does not take any hormonal treatments and has not had any surgeries.
While Lundholm finished 25th in the competition, NBC accidentally ensured her broader coverage by allegedly misgendering her. Website Outsports covered the apparent outrage, relaying the remarks from the NBC/Peacock color commentator during the event.
"Getting off course here though. ... Oh, she just skids out of that gate. She's going to hop up and go around to make sure she does not DNF as she continues down the line here," the commentator reportedly stated.
RELATED: 'Queer' US figure skater trashes Trump admin before taking social media break over 'hate' and 'threats'
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
NBC sent out an apology this week to multiple outlets, including OutKick, explaining that "NBC Sports takes this matter seriously."
The network then went out of its way to remove any further replays that would have included announcers referring to Lundholm as a female.
"We streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm," the spokesman confessed. "We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed."
Although the extent of the 23-year-old's gender transition appears to amount to spoken words, she has received significant coverage for helping make the 2026 Winter Olympics "extremely gay."
RELATED: 'I'm really proud': American snowboarder refuses to take the bait on question about representing USA
Photo by IOC via Getty Images
Gay-focused outlet Them chronicled different athletes before the games, describing Lundholm as the "first openly trans athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics event."
The outlet also cited that "he is good to compete per the trans athlete rules in any sport."
Lundholm was asked by Swedish outlet Sportbladet in January about the idea of facing criticism during the Olympics. She said, according to a translation, "Of course it's something I thought about. You can hear the voices that are out there. But then, I do my thing."
Lundholm will compete in the next round of women's dual moguls on February 14 at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.