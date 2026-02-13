NBC apologizes for calling female skier 'she'

The Olympic skier at the center of a "misgendering" scandal has not publicly claimed to be offended. But one media outlet is apologizing profusely anyway.

'We apologize to Elis and our viewers.'

Swedish skier Elis Lundholm competed in freestyle skiing women's moguls on Wednesday but believes she is a man.

According to the Associated Press, Lundholm was "assigned female at birth and identifies as a man."

However, the Swedish ski team also told the outlet the athlete does not take any hormonal treatments and has not had any surgeries.

While Lundholm finished 25th in the competition, NBC accidentally ensured her broader coverage by allegedly misgendering her. Website Outsports covered the apparent outrage, relaying the remarks from the NBC/Peacock color commentator during the event.

"Getting off course here though. ... Oh, she just skids out of that gate. She's going to hop up and go around to make sure she does not DNF as she continues down the line here," the commentator reportedly stated.

RELATED: 'Queer' US figure skater trashes Trump admin before taking social media break over 'hate' and 'threats'

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

NBC sent out an apology this week to multiple outlets, including OutKick, explaining that "NBC Sports takes this matter seriously."

The network then went out of its way to remove any further replays that would have included announcers referring to Lundholm as a female.

"We streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm," the spokesman confessed. "We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed."



Although the extent of the 23-year-old's gender transition appears to amount to spoken words, she has received significant coverage for helping make the 2026 Winter Olympics "extremely gay."

RELATED: 'I'm really proud': American snowboarder refuses to take the bait on question about representing USA

Photo by IOC via Getty Images

Gay-focused outlet Them chronicled different athletes before the games, describing Lundholm as the "first openly trans athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics event."

The outlet also cited that "he is good to compete per the trans athlete rules in any sport."

Lundholm was asked by Swedish outlet Sportbladet in January about the idea of facing criticism during the Olympics. She said, according to a translation, "Of course it's something I thought about. You can hear the voices that are out there. But then, I do my thing."

Lundholm will compete in the next round of women's dual moguls on February 14 at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!