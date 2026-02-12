'Queer' US figure skater trashes Trump admin before taking social media break over 'hate' and 'threats'

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn accused the Trump administration of attacking her "human rights."

Glenn's sentiments came in a pre-Olympics press conference last week, where she made her case to reporters that the "queer community" is stronger than ever.

'I will be limiting my time on social media for my own well-being.'

Before Glenn won gold in team figure skating this week, she said it has been "a hard time for the [LGBTQ] community overall in this administration."

She then claimed her "human rights" were at risk.

"It isn't the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights. And now especially, it's not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities, and I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn't have to before, and because of that, it's made us a lot stronger."

The 26-year-old then pledged she would use her platform during the Olympics to "encourage people to stay strong."

However, just a few days later, Glenn said she needed to take a break from social media over "hate" and "threats."

"When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel," she wrote on an Instagram story, according to the Wrap.

"I did anticipate this, but I'm disappointed by it," she went on. "I will be limiting my time on social media for my own well-being for now, but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in."

Then Glenn flipped on that commitment too.

After comments about limiting her social media surfaced on Saturday, Glenn seemingly took just one day off from her online activism and returned to her social media.

Upon her re-emergence, she shared a picture of her gold medal team and a post about "all the queer athletes who won medals" so far at the Olympics.

This was followed by a shared post with the Human Rights Campaign that featured a quote from her saying she has been receiving hate but will "never stop" using her voice. This of course omitted the portion where Glenn said she would be limiting her social media usage.

The next day, Glenn posted an interview she took part in where she discussed being an "advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ+ community," which is "making figure skating more supportive, inclusive, and open."

Glenn's social media is a near constant feed of mental health and gay activism. Before her alleged break, she posted a video about her being "the first openly LGBTQ+ woman to represent the U.S. in Olympic singles figure skating."

The same post included the popular phrasing of "respect and pay female athletes."

Another post talked about Glenn bringing "visible, unapologetic queerness" to the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Missouri.

Glenn will likely get another chance to speak with reporters around her free skate short program competition, which takes place on February 17.

