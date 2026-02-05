No more 'ice': US Olympic hub renamed to dodge 'distractions' as ICE protests break out in Italy

A group of national governing bodies under the Team USA banner say they are hoping to avoid distractions in Italy.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic games began retrofitting a venue in a hotel in Milan last year in preparation for hosting USA Hockey, U.S. Speedskating, and U.S. Figure Skating.

The boutique hotel called Aethos Milan is set to host meet-and-greets across the three sports, sponsor parties, and hold medal celebrations.

The planning goes back months and was celebrated at the time of the announcement, when the name was Ice House.

"We expect this venue to be a main hub for athletes, families, media, and our supporters," said U.S. Figure Skating CEO Matt Farrell at the time.

"There is nothing like the magic of the Olympic Games, and we look forward to the Ice House serving as a welcoming home to celebrate our athletes," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey.

U.S. Speedskating Executive Director Ted Morris added, "Ice House will be the place to be in Milan for the TEAM USA community."

Now, all three governing bodies have banded together to change the venue's name from Ice House to Winter House.

The group of governing bodies told USA Today that the name change is an attempt to rid athletes of distraction.

"Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games," the group said in a joint statement. "This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event."

Other details may add some insight into the name change, including that the venue will also be a hub for media, including radio, digital, blogging, and podcasting personalities, U.S. Figure Skating reported.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement will accompany the U.S. delegation to Italy for the Olympics, the New York Times reported, which drew comment from Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, who reportedly said ICE agents would not be allowed to be deployed in Italy's streets.

A crowd of mostly senior-aged Italians protested in the streets of Milan last week to express outrage about the presence of ICE, blowing whistles and holding signs that had phrases like "Ice Out!"

Other signs held by protesters included, "The only ICE I want is in my peach tea! Keep out!" and, "No ananas sulla pizzano[,] no cappucio col pranzo[,] no ICE," which, when translated, means, "No pineapple on pizza, no cappuccio with lunch, no ICE."

