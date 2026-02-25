Moms, beware: Top-selling baby brand accused of sexualizing kids in creepy marketing campaigns

Frida Baby, a top-selling baby and postpartum care brand, came under significant public criticism and backlash early this month for its use of sexual innuendos in its marketing.

The controversy erupted in early February 2026 when a now-deleted social media post promoting Frida Baby's rectal thermometer with the caption, “This is the closest your husband's gonna get to a threesome,” sparked intense backlash, prompting the rapid resurfacing and viral spread of other old advertisements, posts, and packaging with similar suggestive phrases on platforms like X and TikTok.

“This story is extremely disappointing to me because I and every other mom I know has used the Frida Baby products,” says BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie breaks down the controversy, exposing what’s really fueling Frida Baby’s “sick campaign.”





“You just have to wonder what is going through the mind of someone that is, like, creating the packaging and marketing for something that, you know, detects a fever in your child and thinks threesome,” Allie says of the social media post that triggered the controversy.

She also displays other resurfaced controversial Frida Baby marketing examples , including packaging for a touchless thermometer that reads “How about a quickie?”; humidifier instructions titled “I get turned on easily”; and a nasal aspirator box featuring the phrase “I'm a [power] sucker.”

But the advertisement Allie finds most “disturbing” comes from an Instagram post promoting the brand’s nose sucker. The since-deleted post features a baby with snot on his/her face with the caption, “What happens when you pull out too early.”

“People kind of dug up who their marketing team was. ... It's men and women on this team, but it did seem like it was a male team that was in charge of marketing, which I just think is odd,” says Allie. “Like this is obviously a female brand. I'm not saying that you can't hire men at all, but why would men know what attracts a woman to a particular product?”

Frida Baby responded to the backlash, but “they certainly didn’t apologize,” she adds.

“I just don't understand when it became acceptable to use kids as fodder for sexual jokes — like publicly, commercially. ... There are just perverts out there who love this kind of stuff, and it just ends up like infesting people's brains, and it changes how we talk about children and how we think about this stuff,” Allie laments.

“I really just think it's glossing over one of the biggest evils in the world, which is the sexualization [and] objectification of children.”

Christians for the last 2,000 years, Allie says, have been the ones to call out child exploitation for the evil that it is, and she encourages current believers to continue this tradition.

“We still have a responsibility to do that,” she urges.

“We really shouldn't have any level of tolerance of this kind of stuff, which is really a bummer because some of [Frida Baby’s] products are super effective, and it just wasn't necessary. I think they could have been very successful without this, and unfortunately they've normalized something really wicked.”

To learn more, watch the episode above.

