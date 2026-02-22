Adults are using American Girl dolls for anti-ICE activism and ‘misplaced mothering’

There’s a strange new infantilizing phenomenon taking over social media, and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is disturbed to say the least.

“There are these conferences where these women who treat their dolls as toddlers feed them, change their diaper, take them out,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“It’s true,” she continues, explaining that they put them “in strollers, and they take videos of them going on vacation with them.”

“There is this whole influencer who shows her day-in-the-life where she’s turning on the lights, and she’s like waking up her children, and they’re dolls. It’s very, very, very sad. Very sad. Like, we need better hobbies. We need better ways to spend our time,” she continues.

However, that’s not even the worst of it.

“Now we also have adults using dolls to be progressive activists. And there’s a lot of crossover here between Disney adults, adult doll people, and these left-wing activists. And I think that the through line is actually what we call ‘misplaced mothering,’” Stuckey explains.

Misplaced mothering, Stuckey says, is “when your motherhood instinct is not channeled in the right healthy direction toward a child, whether it’s your child or a child that you’re volunteering to take care of, it manifests itself in really ugly and bitter and weird ways.”

One Instagram user who goes by “backintimeag” has been posing her American Girl dolls in the world, taking photos, and posting them with political messages.

“Kirsten will be happy when ICE gets the f**k out of Minnesota,” one American Girl doll photo says .

“Kirsten is churning butter. OK? She doesn’t care about ICE. I guarantee you, Kirsten and her parents would have supported deporting illegal immigrants,” Stuckey says.

The user posted another photo of the American Girl doll Josephine, who is supposed to be from Mexico, with the text, “ICE needs to get the f**k out of my country.”

“ICE is not in your country,” Stuckey says.

Another influencer who goes by “AGTV4LIFE” on Instagram posted a video of American Girl dolls all dressed up, complete with signs, to protest Trump and “fascism.”

“She’s got one in a wheelchair that says, ‘Resist fascism’ ... she’s creating these little protest signs. They’re at a No Kings protest. You’ve got way too much time on your hands. OK, we need a job, girly. We need a hobby. We need to go to church,” Stuckey comments.

“We also have doll ICE agents. Oh my goodness. It’s too much. ... We’re laughing, but think about what has to be going on spiritually for a person to spend their time doing this,” she says.

“So there’s something simultaneously happening here. On the one hand, you’ve got the infantilizing of adults who use dolls and do a bunch of kids' stuff ... I’m not saying going to Disney as an adult is always bad, but the obsession is weird,” she continues.

“There’s this infantilization of adults going on. This extended adolescence that I think arrests the development that you need to actually be a productive and well-developed healthy mentally person,” she adds.

However, something even more insidious is going on than just the infantilization of adults.

“At the same time, there’s an adultification of children stuff. We see that here,” Stuckey says.

“It’s the conflation and the confusion of adolescence and childhood and adulthood that is making this very disturbing combination. OK? And I’m not really sure exactly what the answer is except, I mean, definitely find God,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

Subscribe to Allie Beth Stuckey's channel on YouTube for FREE access to more of her upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture and politics from a Christian, millennial perspective.