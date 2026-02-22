ZAP: 'Mind control' tech seemingly revealed in latest Epstein release

Researchers of all stripes continue to pore through the third tranche of DOJ Epstein files. While fact and fiction will continue to be sorted out, so far we’ve got wholesale sex trafficking, political blackmail, global market manipulation, rape, child rape, treason, and espionage suspicions hitting the public-opinion dial somewhere between certain and strongly presumed.

All that’s left in much doubt for the public seems to involve questions of murder, cannibalism, and genuine devil worship. Incredible times in which we live.

As would be unsurprising for someone at or near the nerve center of the biggest and most villainous plots around world domination, Epstein's doings indicate an undeniable and critically important pattern of tech-related funding, scheming, conspiracy, and crime. Sorting out good apples from bad in this sensitive and super-powerful area will surely require nerves of steel — perhaps a steel stomach as well.

Many are counter-conspiracy tactics adopted during and after Barack Obama’s second term.

Epstein was visiting Santa Fe Institute, dining with Big Tech CEOS. He was into biotech, Bitcoin, security software, eugenics, embryology. The files suggest he was funding scientific studies related to his personal interests. Surfacing too is a pattern around electronic and pharmaceutical means of mind control.

Nightmare machines

There is no shortage of speculation about what may have gone down on the island and at Zorro Ranch. But the ad hoc online community tracking the DOJ drop and searching for patterns has yet to make any definitive, verifiable links between these mind control technologies and Epstein's own operations.

The latest tranche of Epstein files does contain extensive documents that highlight, in part, government knowledge of mind-control technologies. One example making the rounds on X concerns DOJ file number EFTA00262811. The post states, “Buried in the Epstein document dump is a massive file detailing ‘directed energy and mind control technology’ used on people without consent.”

These materials are addressed beginning on page 10 of the file, which runs to hundreds of pages. The document, seemingly from a local branch of the federal government in Australia, contains a series of papers describing exchanges, sales material, and technical information related to EMF technologies. These papers make associations with government use on unsuspecting victims in a variety of countries.

Don't get carried away

However, an analytical concern arises around the daily emergence of dark fact and darker implication: In our conditions of politically sanctioned cognitive and psychological warfare, institutional corruption, and spiritual combat, what can we make of the disparity between the various sources that compose the millions of files in the Epstein files disclosure?

We know it’s bad. We would do well to bring every aspect to light. We do well also not to conflate overwhelming evidence with certainty. Nor confuse confidential and anonymous tips with those more immediately conclusive pieces of evidence such as financial records.

Among the contents of this third installment of Epstein files, we have call records from confidential informants and snail-mail tips ostensibly but not always obviously related to Epstein's machinations. These types of materials are found alongside strategically redacted government and corporate correspondence. There are photos, videos, emails from movie stars, CEOs, royalty, top scientists. It’s truly enormous in scale.

However, X, where most of this controversy is being hashed out, is also being flooded with very fake “Epstein” emails, video clips, and photos. Some users deploy the fake artifacts to spin the narrative farther into darkness. Others are probably grabbing clickbait cash. Some portion of the traffic should likely be classified as narrative control, spin, counter-intelligence, obfuscation, narrative well-poisoning. Many are counter-conspiracy tactics adopted during and after Barack Obama’s second term.

As one might expect, former White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs chief and Harvard law scholar Cass Sunstein appears to be prevalent in the Epstein files too. Top Obama lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler is on record with Epstein setting meets between Cass and Jeffrey. Are these emails more real than anonymous tips? Quite a tangled web, indeed. Sunstein’s famous paper suggesting institutional-level “nudging” to secure centralized control of the proverbial narrative was called “Conspiracy Theories and Other Dangerous Ideas.”

You've been gamed

The X post questioning the placement of documents detailing devices and practices of EMF-based mind control tech does the narrative of work of associating this epochal Epstein-files reveal with the very technologies we use on a day-to-day basis. The provenance, importance, or utility of the document within the context of the Epstein-verse isn’t at all clear. Nonetheless, it can’t be written off.

At this point, should we be even be surprised? Not really. Consider first what we know about the engineering circa 2008 that went into phone-based social media tech. Studies on blue light, gamification, attention capture, and the revelations of the Vegas casino phenomena were all brought to bear on the telephonic device in your pocket or hand right now.

What we have is more than enough for a sane society to throw many hundreds of tech executives and scientists under investigation immediately. Of course, we find ourselves in both political, judicial, and financial deadlock at the moment, with a new war poised to steal the spotlight. So what, if anything, will actually be done about the Epstein-centered corruption?